The post Kazakhstan Taps Solana, Mastercard for Tenge Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan’s central bank launched a pilot project with a new stablecoin pegged to the local fiat currency in collaboration with Solana and Mastercard. The National Bank of Kazakhstan announced the launch of the stablecoin project within the framework of its Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox, according to a statement shared with Cointelegraph on Tuesday. The new Evo (KZTE) stablecoin is pegged to the Kazakhstani tenge currency and is issued by sandbox participant Intebix crypto exchange and local lender Eurasian Bank, with assistance from Solana and Mastercard. Based on the Solana blockchain, KZTE is immediately live within the central bank’s regulatory sandbox, and Mastercard is set to connect KZTE with global stablecoin issuers, Intebix founder Talgat Dossanov told Cointelegraph. National stablecoin to bridge crypto and TradFi Kazakhstan’s Evo stablecoin is described as a “national stablecoin” designed to connect crypto innovation with traditional finance. Use cases for the KZTE stablecoin include expanding the crypto-fiat channel, enabling cryptocurrency exchange and supporting transactions through crypto cards. “The project is part of the National Bank’s strategy to build a national digital asset ecosystem, fostering innovative digital tools and the development of Kazakhstan’s digital asset market,” the announcement noted. Promotional image of the new tenge-backed stablecoin. Source: Intebix While the Evo stablecoin is technically issued by Intebix and the Eurasian Bank, the National Bank of Kazakhstan is participating in the project by providing a regulatory regime to allow its issuance and testing. “It’s still the first case where the central bank is taking a proactive role in the issuance of the stablecoin,” Dossanov told Cointelegraph. Kazakhstan’s first stablecoin “Today, we are launching Kazakhstan’s first stablecoin denominated in our national currency, the tenge, within the National Bank’s regulatory sandbox,” National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov reportedly said during the Evo opening event on Tuesday. Suleimenov emphasized that the digital… The post Kazakhstan Taps Solana, Mastercard for Tenge Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan’s central bank launched a pilot project with a new stablecoin pegged to the local fiat currency in collaboration with Solana and Mastercard. The National Bank of Kazakhstan announced the launch of the stablecoin project within the framework of its Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox, according to a statement shared with Cointelegraph on Tuesday. The new Evo (KZTE) stablecoin is pegged to the Kazakhstani tenge currency and is issued by sandbox participant Intebix crypto exchange and local lender Eurasian Bank, with assistance from Solana and Mastercard. Based on the Solana blockchain, KZTE is immediately live within the central bank’s regulatory sandbox, and Mastercard is set to connect KZTE with global stablecoin issuers, Intebix founder Talgat Dossanov told Cointelegraph. National stablecoin to bridge crypto and TradFi Kazakhstan’s Evo stablecoin is described as a “national stablecoin” designed to connect crypto innovation with traditional finance. Use cases for the KZTE stablecoin include expanding the crypto-fiat channel, enabling cryptocurrency exchange and supporting transactions through crypto cards. “The project is part of the National Bank’s strategy to build a national digital asset ecosystem, fostering innovative digital tools and the development of Kazakhstan’s digital asset market,” the announcement noted. Promotional image of the new tenge-backed stablecoin. Source: Intebix While the Evo stablecoin is technically issued by Intebix and the Eurasian Bank, the National Bank of Kazakhstan is participating in the project by providing a regulatory regime to allow its issuance and testing. “It’s still the first case where the central bank is taking a proactive role in the issuance of the stablecoin,” Dossanov told Cointelegraph. Kazakhstan’s first stablecoin “Today, we are launching Kazakhstan’s first stablecoin denominated in our national currency, the tenge, within the National Bank’s regulatory sandbox,” National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov reportedly said during the Evo opening event on Tuesday. Suleimenov emphasized that the digital…

Kazakhstan Taps Solana, Mastercard for Tenge Stablecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:40
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06992+5.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015997-6.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01743-9.82%
Particl
PART$0.1964-0.40%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1053-23.75%

Kazakhstan’s central bank launched a pilot project with a new stablecoin pegged to the local fiat currency in collaboration with Solana and Mastercard.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan announced the launch of the stablecoin project within the framework of its Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox, according to a statement shared with Cointelegraph on Tuesday.

The new Evo (KZTE) stablecoin is pegged to the Kazakhstani tenge currency and is issued by sandbox participant Intebix crypto exchange and local lender Eurasian Bank, with assistance from Solana and Mastercard.

Based on the Solana blockchain, KZTE is immediately live within the central bank’s regulatory sandbox, and Mastercard is set to connect KZTE with global stablecoin issuers, Intebix founder Talgat Dossanov told Cointelegraph.

National stablecoin to bridge crypto and TradFi

Kazakhstan’s Evo stablecoin is described as a “national stablecoin” designed to connect crypto innovation with traditional finance.

Use cases for the KZTE stablecoin include expanding the crypto-fiat channel, enabling cryptocurrency exchange and supporting transactions through crypto cards.

“The project is part of the National Bank’s strategy to build a national digital asset ecosystem, fostering innovative digital tools and the development of Kazakhstan’s digital asset market,” the announcement noted.

Promotional image of the new tenge-backed stablecoin. Source: Intebix

While the Evo stablecoin is technically issued by Intebix and the Eurasian Bank, the National Bank of Kazakhstan is participating in the project by providing a regulatory regime to allow its issuance and testing.

“It’s still the first case where the central bank is taking a proactive role in the issuance of the stablecoin,” Dossanov told Cointelegraph.

Kazakhstan’s first stablecoin

“Today, we are launching Kazakhstan’s first stablecoin denominated in our national currency, the tenge, within the National Bank’s regulatory sandbox,” National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov reportedly said during the Evo opening event on Tuesday.

Suleimenov emphasized that the digital age presents both challenges and opportunities, with digital assets and blockchain technology playing a central role in delivering new services, enhancing financial inclusion and driving the country’s overall advancement.

Intebix founder Talgat Dossanov, Eurasian bank CEO Lyazzat Satiyeva, National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov, Mastercard CIS executive Rafal Trepka (from left to right). Source: Solana Superteam

Kazakhstan’s Evo stablecoin launch comes in line with the country’s ambitious digital asset agenda, including exploring the concept of a state-run crypto reserve.

Related: Kazakhstan’s president calls for national crypto reserve, digital asset law by 2026

In early September, Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority officially authorized the use of USD-pegged stablecoins including Tether USDt (USDT) for payment of license and supervision fees.

Kazakhstan has also emerged as a global leader in Bitcoin (BTC) mining, becoming one of the biggest BTC mining countries by the mining hashrate distribution in 2022, with a share of 13%.

Kazakhstan has also been making moves with a central bank digital currency (CBDC), launching the digital tenge in November 2023. The initiative has brought significant improvements to VAT reimbursement processing, the National Bank’s chief digital officer said last year.

Magazine: Hayes tips ‘up only’ for crypto, ETH staking exit queue concerns: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 14 – 20

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/kazakhstan-solana-mastercard-stablecoin-kzte?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed%3Fsid%3D1c4ae5dea547de6c%26cb%3Dn6ffrv%26_rnd%3Dn6ffrv&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability. Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly […] The post Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-0.66%
Boost
BOOST$0.10114+0.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01742-9.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 06:00
Share
Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

TLDR Tether is in discussions to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion. The company aims for a valuation of approximately $500 billion. If successful, Tether will rank among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether intends to offer new equity instead of selling existing stakes. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on the potential deal with [...] The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/24 05:52
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.58%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.74%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0141+1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans