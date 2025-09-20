Nearly a decade after purchasing Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA star Kevin Durant has successfully regained access to his original holdings through an account recovery process. The update was shared on Thursday evening via a post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on social media, announcing, “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!” Source: Brian Armstrong Durant, [...]Nearly a decade after purchasing Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA star Kevin Durant has successfully regained access to his original holdings through an account recovery process. The update was shared on Thursday evening via a post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on social media, announcing, “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!” Source: Brian Armstrong Durant, [...]

Kevin Durant Recovers 10-Year-Old Bitcoin on Coinbase—A Stunning Comeback

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/20 07:44
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-1.29%
Starpower
STAR$0.11635-10.43%
Kevin Durant Recovers 10-year-old Bitcoin On Coinbase—a Stunning Comeback

Nearly a decade after purchasing Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA star Kevin Durant has successfully regained access to his original holdings through an account recovery process. The update was shared on Thursday evening via a post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on social media, announcing, “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!”

Source: Brian Armstrong

Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who is set to join the Houston Rockets this season, recounted how he first discovered Bitcoin at the 2014-2015 mark, following YouTube videos. During the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica, he revealed to host Andrew Ross Sorkin that he had initially asked his agent, Rich Kleiman, about the crypto asset. Kleiman recalled how, after an initial dismissive response from their business manager, they were inspired to invest after hearing more about Bitcoin at a party hosted by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

“We’ve never sold any of our Bitcoin, and its value has soared,” Kleiman added, emphasizing that Durant’s holdings remain intact. Losing access to a Coinbase account typically involves being locked out due to lost passwords or missing authentication details, with no way to recover assets without proper verification.

Neither Durant nor Kleiman disclosed the amount of Bitcoin they acquired in those early days. Data from CoinGecko indicates Bitcoin’s price ranged between approximately $400 and $1,000 in 2016, with its value now exceeding $115,000—an increase of over 11,470% since then.

Coinbase’s Customer Support Under Scrutiny Again

Durant’s account recovery highlights ongoing issues within Coinbase’s customer support, with many users sharing similar frustrations. Some have been locked out for years with little recourse, accusing the platform of mishandling their data and support requests.

Source: Erik Astramecki

In response, Coinbase’s CEO reiterated the platform’s commitment to improving customer support, emphasizing ongoing efforts to streamline product design and support quality. On Friday, Armstrong shared a thread from a customer support leader outlining enhancements aimed at delivering faster, more reliable service—an acknowledgment of persistent user concerns in the cryptocurrency space where trust and usability are crucial for growth in crypto markets and DeFi adoption.

This article was originally published as Kevin Durant Recovers 10-Year-Old Bitcoin on Coinbase—A Stunning Comeback on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

PANews reported on September 18th that in response to the discussion about the waiting time for staking, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said: "Staking means taking on the solemn responsibility of defending the blockchain. Exit resistance is part of the protocol. This is not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, but to say that if the relevant parameter settings are naively reduced, the credibility of the chain will be greatly reduced from the perspective of those nodes that are not often online." Data from the validatorqueue website shows that as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 2,496,141, with a waiting time of approximately 43 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be activated is 464,626, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 8 days and 2 hours.
Particl
PART$0.2047-1.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,469.8-3.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001844-5.72%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:39
Share
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5268-5.55%
Pi Network
PI$0.35326-2.10%
VeChain
VET$0.02499-4.43%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Share
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
Union
U$0.014713+2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08583-3.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.16038-3.50%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now