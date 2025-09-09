Key Blockchain Events That Could Shape Market Sentiment

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 12:49
Since the crypto and blockchain market is still dynamic with rapid innovation, the next week of September 8 to September 14 features a number of key events in different blockchain projects. 

Governance votes and token unlocks to hardforks, audits, and significant partnership announcements, these milestones may create a significant impact on investor sentiment and direction in the short term of the market.

Monday, September 8: Governance and Community Engagement

The week starts with several activities that are community oriented. Origin Protocol has planned a Community Call, which will be held on 4 PM UTC, and will aim to meet its users and update them on the developments of the project. 

In the meantime, a leader in the liquid staking, Lido will hold a Dual Governance Vote which is noteworthy in the context of decentralization of decision-making on its platform. To the momentum, dYdX launches its first governance proposal, Proposal #275 Vote, in a series of governance proposals as the decentralized derivatives exchange consolidates its ecosystem.

Tuesday September 9: Votes, Upgrades, and AMA

Tuesday is also overloaded with governance measures and technical improvements. dYdX moves to Proposal #276 Vote, which indicates the fast development of the project governance. 

Technically, Tezos will undergo its Testnet Seoul Upgrade, which will signify a transition in which both the Shadownet and Ghostnet testnets will be migrated to Seoul. Such a step is a significant step towards the continued flexibility of the blockchain. Moreover, Metis has Ask-Me-Anything session with LazAI at 4 PM UTC, inviting its community to insights and plans on the future.

Wednesday, September 10: Proposals, Audits and Hardforks.

There are three different events on Wednesday. Celo will adopt its Ice Cream Hardfork, one of the critical upgrades that will improve the stability and scalability of the network. AB is a security oriented blockchain project, and it will receive an audit by SlowMist, which strengthens trust and transparency in its ecosystem. 

Simultaneously, Neutron has Proposal Votes, in which the community will determine funding Bitcoin Summer and the deployment of NTRN by Hydro, which highlights the continuation in which governance remains central to project directions.

Thursday, September 11: Airdrops and Token Unlocks, AI Spaces.

Thursday is also marked by some token and project updates. Mitosis starts its Genesis Airdrop Claim, which awards initial community members. 

In the meantime, Aptos has a major milestone as 11.31M tokens are going to unlock at 10 AM UTC, which will potentially alter the market with the potential to affect it according to the sell pressure. Besides this, Edge AI X Spaces will be hosted by Flux at 3 PM UTC and will showcase its combination of artificial intelligence with blockchain infrastructure.

Friday, September 12: Votes and Gaming Milestones of Helium.

The Friday is characterized by the Helium Network that will have two significant governance votes: HIP 147 Vote and HRP 2025-09 Vote. The two votes play a vital role in determining the course of the project and decentralized wireless infrastructure. 

Together with the releases of updates issued by Helium, Undeads Games will be stepping closer to its official release as the Pre-Final Build will go live on Steam, an event marking the increasing interdependence of blockchain and gaming industries further.

Weekend, September 13-14: Partnerships and Announcements in Blockchain Projects

The weekend concludes the week-round ups on a high statement of affairs. It is announced that Nobody Sausage has an announcement on Saturday but this time, the information is kept in secret, which makes its followers wonder what it will be. 

Lastly, on Sunday, Toncoin will announce a new partner, an action that may drive the adoption rate and strengthen its own blockchain ecosystem as the company keeps competing in the messaging and payment integration market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
