Kroll Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Data Breach Impacting FTX Creditors

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 20:00
Threshold
T$0.01635+2.89%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04447+6.03%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225054-0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10371+3.68%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003592+1.24%

Highlights:

  • Kroll is facing a class-action lawsuit as creditors say a breach exposed data and led to daily phishing attacks.
  • FTX customer Jacob Repko lost 1.9 ETH after a phishing attempt linked to the Kroll data breach.
  • The plaintiffs demand that Kroll improve communication by adding mailed notices and manual tax form uploads for creditors.

Financial and risk advisory firm Kroll is facing heightened scrutiny after a lawsuit linked to a data breach was filed this week. The case was filed in a US district court by Hall Attorneys on behalf of FTX customer Jacob Repko and other creditors.

The court documents reveal that the hackers used the mobile phone number of a Kroll employee to access the Kroll systems in the cloud. The attackers secured files containing sensitive data such as customer names, email addresses, home addresses, and account balances related to FTX accounts.

Kroll acknowledged the breach in a notice to creditors. The firm said no FTX passwords or digital assets were exposed, but it warned that personal data could be used in phishing attempts. The company also stated that its broader systems and client funds were not impacted by the incident. The lawsuit, however, argues that the compromised data has placed creditors at risk and caused direct financial losses. It claims that the incident revealed weaknesses in how Kroll handled creditor information.

Creditors Report Losses and Ongoing Phishing Attempts

Since the breach, creditors have reported persistent phishing attacks. Sunil Kavuri, a creditor and activist, said that he has received fraudulent emails almost every day. He posted screenshots showing his name included in messages that sought to trick him into revealing sensitive details. Kavuri also shared records of multiple phishing attempts received between August 14 and the following Sunday. Other creditors responded that they, too, had received similar emails.

Repko, the lead plaintiff, told the court he personally lost 1.9 ETH in July 2025. The funds were stolen after a phishing attack redirected money he was transferring to his digital wallet. The filing also highlighted problems with the FTX Customer Claims Portal. Repko explained that his Know Your Customer status kept changing between “Verified” and “On Hold/Unverified.” Because of this, he was unable to upload the required tax forms needed for reimbursement.

The lawsuit stated that creditors could miss out on payments if tax forms are not submitted in a timely manner. The lawsuit also slammed Kroll for relying solely on email to facilitate key processes, which plaintiffs argue left users exposed throughout and after the breach.

Kroll Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Compensation and Changes

The case against Kroll is looking at both monetary compensation and institutional change to ensure such an event never happens again. Nicholas Hall, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement that the case represents a servicing failure. “After a known security incident and impersonation wave, you can’t run deadlines on email-only and offer no mailed confirmations or manual fallback,” Hall explained. He added that eligible participants might receive monetary compensation if the court rules in their favor.

The dispute comes as FTX creditors prepare for their next round of reimbursements. The third phase, amounting to $1.9 billion, is scheduled to begin on September 30. However, the distribution will exclude foreign creditors from restricted regions, including China and Russia. More than $5 billion was already distributed in the second round, announced in May. Earlier this year, FTX also detailed plans to distribute $1.2 billion to users with claims up to $50,000.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Share
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.554+3.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.0539+4.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10352+3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01447-0.20%
TIA
TIA$1.732+3.27%
IO
IO$0.636+2.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months