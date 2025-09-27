Layer-1 Blockchain’s Evolving Role in Mainstream Adoption

In 2025, the crypto industry is shifting from hype to utility. Stablecoin frameworks are taking shape, tokenized assets are entering mainstream markets, and artificial intelligence is beginning to transact on-chain.
At the center of these changes, layer-1 blockchains are being redefined not as experiments, but as the infrastructure powering real-world adoption.
“Layer-1s are still the backbone of the industry,” said Marc Vanlerberghe, chief strategy and marketing officer at the Algorand Foundation, on this week’s episode of Decentralize with Cointelegraph.
Adoption hurdles
Despite technical progress, onboarding and retention remain sticking points. As Vanlerberghe explained:
That difficulty has kept many new users from sticking with blockchain apps after their first try. To address this, projects across the ecosystem are experimenting with gamified campaigns and simplified wallet designs aimed at lowering friction.
“We want people to experience the benefits of using Algorand, not by talking about instant finality, but by having people experience it,” Vanlerberghe said.
The road ahead
Even as new experiments unfold in the ecosystem as a means to onboard and retain users, he stressed the importance of resilience and vision.
That North Star for Algorand, according to Vanlerberghe, includes both retail adoption and enterprise use cases like tokenization and payments.
As tokenized finance expands and blockchain experiments meet the demands of real-world scale, layer-1s are positioning themselves not only to survive but to remain essential.
