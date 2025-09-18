Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 00:13
While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are now turning their attention to a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, Layer Brett (LBRETT). With its low presale price, staking rewards, and growing online buzz, LBRETT is rapidly gaining popularity as a potential 25x–50x play heading into the final months of 2025.

Let’s explore why Layer Brett is standing out, and how it compares to Pi Coin and VeChain in the current cycle.

Pi Coin (PI): Still in limbo despite massive early hype

Pi Coin attracted millions of users with its app-based mining approach, aiming to make crypto more accessible without expensive equipment. Its early growth was fueled by a massive mobile-first campaign and word-of-mouth referrals.

But despite years of development and a loyal following, PI has yet to fully launch a public mainnet or be listed on major exchanges. Users still can’t withdraw or trade their mined tokens freely, leaving many frustrated by the lack of liquidity and transparency. Until trading becomes open and the ecosystem proves functional, PI’s potential remains largely theoretical.

VeChain (VET): Enterprise-focused, but lacking retail excitement

VeChain (VET) is one of the most well-known enterprise blockchains, designed for supply chain transparency, logistics, and business solutions. It boasts partnerships with global firms and has delivered working products in industries ranging from food safety to carbon tracking.

VET is currently priced around $0.02431, reflecting a stable position in the market. However, VeChain’s growth has been slow and steady — not explosive. While it remains a favorite for long-term holders who value utility over hype, it hasn’t captured the same level of retail interest seen in faster-moving or narrative-driven tokens.

Analysts suggest that while VeChain could perform well over time, it’s unlikely to offer the kind of rapid gains that newer projects like Layer Brett are positioned for.

Layer Brett: The best crypto to buy now for explosive returns?

Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly becoming a standout in the meme coin space — but with real infrastructure behind it. The current token price is $0.0058. It has already raised more than $3.7 million in a short time.

What’s driving this momentum? LBRETT offers smart contract support, fast transactions, low fees, and a live staking system that delivers over 700% APY to early adopters. Staking is KYC-free and supported through MetaMask or Trust Wallet, making access easy even for newcomers.

The roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT integration, multichain support, and a $1 million community giveaway to reward early supporters and boost social traction. Its fixed supply of 10 billion tokens also ensures scarcity — a key factor in potential price appreciation.

With the right blend of virality, tech infrastructure, and timing, Layer Brett is being hailed as the best crypto to buy now by multiple early-stage analysts and influencers, particularly for those looking to catch the next big meme coin before it goes mainstream.

Final thought: Layer Brett leads the conversation for high-upside potential

Pi Coin is still stuck in pre-launch uncertainty, while VeChain offers long-term use but little short-term upside. Layer Brett, on the other hand, combines the energy of a meme coin with real-world utility, creating the perfect storm for rapid growth.

As the market continues to heat up and capital flows back into risk-on assets, LBRETT looks poised to outperform and could be the breakout coin that dominates the headlines as we head into 2026.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

