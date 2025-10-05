Layerzero Reaches $150 Billion Volume – A Milestone Achieved with Record Growth Rate

LayerZero has just announced that it has passed $150 billion in total volume of transactions. The speed with which the platform surpassed this historic mark suggests that LayerZero is fast becoming the infrastructure of choice for traders when it comes to transferring assets between blockchains.

Timeline breakdown shows exponential growth; 0 to 10B took 430 days,10B to 50B took 369 days, 50B to 100B took 363 days, while 100B to 150B has now taken only 134 days. The milestones keep coming at faster rates than the previous ones.

The success places LayerZero in the limelight as the infrastructure backbone that facilitates smooth, dynamic transfers as well as messages across over 75 blockchain networks across the DeFi world.

The Reason LayerZero Dominates the Cross-Chain Transfers

More than 61% of the entire stablecoins use the LayerZero network. This includes some of the major tokens such as USDT on Ethereum, Tron, and TON blockchains. The protocol has been known to support transfers on up to 75 blockchain networks, and therefore, developers find it easy to develop apps on the network that they know will operate across most of the blockchain networks.

In August 2025, LayerZero acquired Stargate Finance in a deal valued at $110 million, an act that established a monopoly with the hold of 85% of all cross-chain transactions volumes. The integrated platform continues to handle $345M locked value and pull in $2 million per year in revenues. This provided the platform with an industry with almost no competition and making it the undisputed market leader.

The LayerZero Infrastructure

The primary innovation of LayerZero is the OFT (Omnichain Fungible Token) Standard. Imagine it as a universal translator to cryptocurrencies; OFT does not need to make a wrapped version of a token on each blockchain, so that one token can be transferred freely across chains without identity loss.

This is important since the USDT can now be issued by stablecoin companies such as Tether only once and works on Ethereum, Tron, TON, and dozens of other networks. It does not require that users worry about a wrapped token, or a liquidity pool – the transfer just happens.

New collaborations indicate that LayerZero has huge growth and expansion potential across the DeFi landscape. Recently, TON Blockchain, Mantle Network, and AI-oriented blockchain Bittensor have joined LayerZero in order to have better cross-chain capabilities, enable Layer-2 scaling, and even connect between themselves. The user experience of protocol is of the highest standards, and is compatible with any blockchain architecture.

What’s Next for LayerZero

At this growth volume, LayerZero might reach a volume of $200 billion in just a few months time. Most stablecoin-infrastructure and cross-chain transaction support are already fulfilled by the protocol, and competitors are unlikely to have any room to keep up.

However, challenges exist; the security is compromised on approximately 60% of cross-chain protocols with their smart contracts and their regulators are not completely convinced about how to treat such bridges. The increasing uncertainty regarding the regulations will require LayerZero to uphold security standards while achieving exponential growth.

Conclusion

LayerZero surpassing $150 billion in the number of transactions serves as evidence that the protocol has become a key infrastructure that is necessary to transfer assets between blockchains. It is important to note that the pace of expansion, at only 134 days to the last 50 billion versus a year plus to prior milestones, has indicated that developers and users had picked LayerZero as one of their preferred options. Having 61% of all stablecoins operate on its infrastructure and 85% market control following the Stargate merger, LayerZero is now the definition of cross-chain connectivity in crypto.