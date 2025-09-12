LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 22:00
Solana
SOL$238.74+4.68%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001332+2.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24147+2.42%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000556+1.27%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01841-1.18%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.01245+59.41%

SHIB’s LEASH V2 migration boosts cross-chain reach with integrations on ETH, SOL, and Base, expanding SHIB’s utility across blockchains.

 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is eyeing a potential 200% rally, driven by a rounded double-bottom formation and the upcoming LEASH V2 migration. The price of SHIB has shown signs of strength, trading above key accumulation levels, signaling that it may be preparing for a breakout. 

Market conditions that favor long consolidation periods followed by sharp rallies could mean big things for the token if resistance levels are breached.

SHIB Price Shows Strength with Potential for Breakout

SHIB has remained strong, staying above its long-established accumulation range. Currently priced at $0.00001331, it’s within a historically supportive zone. 

Previous rallies of 842% and 384% followed similar consolidation phases, indicating another potential breakout. Resistance at $0.00002345 is key. If breached, SHIB could surge 200% to $0.000035. If it dips below $0.000013, it may re-enter consolidation.

SHIB stays above its long-established accumulation| TradingView

The rounded double-bottom chart pattern is forming, signaling a possible breakout. If SHIB holds above its support level, a sharp upward move could follow. However, a drop below key levels could delay this.

LEASH V2 Migration Strengthens Ecosystem and Cross-Chain Expansion

The LEASH V2 migration is designed to enhance Shiba Inu’s ecosystem. The migration follows a fixed ratio model, preventing new supply creation. 

Leftover tokens will be burned to help maintain scarcity. The audit by Hexens adds confidence in the process. New features like ERC20Permit and ERC20Burnable increase flexibility and ease of use.

The migration will occur in three phases. It will begin with self-custody holders and expand to liquidity providers and cross-chain users. 

SHIB will integrate with Ethereum, Solana, and Base to expand its reach. The use of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) will boost SHIB’s accessibility across networks.

Cross-Chain Expansion Boosts SHIB’s Reach

The LEASH V2 migration is key to expanding Shiba Inu’s cross-chain capabilities. 

The integration with Ethereum, Solana, and Base will increase SHIB’s reach across multiple blockchain networks. This will make SHIB more accessible to a wider range of users. These integrations will also improve SHIB’s functionality in decentralized applications (dApps), enhancing its overall utility.

A major part of this expansion is the adoption of Chainlink’s CCIP. 

The CCIP will allow SHIB to interact across different blockchains smoothly. This will make SHIB more versatile and enable it to participate in more decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. The increased interoperability will also reduce friction for SHIB holders, attracting new users.

As Shiba Inu becomes more interoperable, it will tap into new markets and communities. This will help increase SHIB’s adoption across the decentralized ecosystem.

The cross-chain expansion sets the stage for long-term growth. By expanding across multiple blockchains, SHIB is positioning itself for continued success in the crypto space.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-7.87%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0387+2.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:15
Share
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0286+0.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Share
Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the stock price of stablecoin issuer Circle (stock code CRCL) hit $298 during trading on Monday, and its market value
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-7.87%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05794-2.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:57
Share

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million