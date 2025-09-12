LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?

SHIB’s LEASH V2 migration boosts cross-chain reach with integrations on ETH, SOL, and Base, expanding SHIB’s utility across blockchains.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is eyeing a potential 200% rally, driven by a rounded double-bottom formation and the upcoming LEASH V2 migration. The price of SHIB has shown signs of strength, trading above key accumulation levels, signaling that it may be preparing for a breakout.

Market conditions that favor long consolidation periods followed by sharp rallies could mean big things for the token if resistance levels are breached.

SHIB Price Shows Strength with Potential for Breakout

SHIB has remained strong, staying above its long-established accumulation range. Currently priced at $0.00001331, it’s within a historically supportive zone.

Previous rallies of 842% and 384% followed similar consolidation phases, indicating another potential breakout. Resistance at $0.00002345 is key. If breached, SHIB could surge 200% to $0.000035. If it dips below $0.000013, it may re-enter consolidation.

SHIB stays above its long-established accumulation| TradingView

The rounded double-bottom chart pattern is forming, signaling a possible breakout. If SHIB holds above its support level, a sharp upward move could follow. However, a drop below key levels could delay this.

LEASH V2 Migration Strengthens Ecosystem and Cross-Chain Expansion

The LEASH V2 migration is designed to enhance Shiba Inu’s ecosystem. The migration follows a fixed ratio model, preventing new supply creation.

Leftover tokens will be burned to help maintain scarcity. The audit by Hexens adds confidence in the process. New features like ERC20Permit and ERC20Burnable increase flexibility and ease of use.

The migration will occur in three phases. It will begin with self-custody holders and expand to liquidity providers and cross-chain users.

SHIB will integrate with Ethereum, Solana, and Base to expand its reach. The use of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) will boost SHIB’s accessibility across networks.

Cross-Chain Expansion Boosts SHIB’s Reach

The LEASH V2 migration is key to expanding Shiba Inu’s cross-chain capabilities.

The integration with Ethereum, Solana, and Base will increase SHIB’s reach across multiple blockchain networks. This will make SHIB more accessible to a wider range of users. These integrations will also improve SHIB’s functionality in decentralized applications (dApps), enhancing its overall utility.

A major part of this expansion is the adoption of Chainlink’s CCIP.

The CCIP will allow SHIB to interact across different blockchains smoothly. This will make SHIB more versatile and enable it to participate in more decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. The increased interoperability will also reduce friction for SHIB holders, attracting new users.

As Shiba Inu becomes more interoperable, it will tap into new markets and communities. This will help increase SHIB’s adoption across the decentralized ecosystem.

The cross-chain expansion sets the stage for long-term growth. By expanding across multiple blockchains, SHIB is positioning itself for continued success in the crypto space.