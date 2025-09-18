Ledger Exposes Tangem Wallet Security Flaw: What Crypto Wallet To Use

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 20:46
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02519+0.03%

Ledger Wallet’s security research team, Donjon, recently published a report highlighting a potential flaw in Tangem hardware wallets. The exploit described a method to brute-force access codes using what is known as a “tearing attack.” This technique involves interrupting the chip’s power to bypass time delays between guesses. In theory, it could allow an attacker to speed up code-breaking attempts.

Tangem responded quickly. The company clarified that it does not use short PIN codes but rather long, customizable access codes that can include letters, numbers, and symbols. According to Tangem, the hardware would likely fail long before an attacker could guess a strong code, making the exploit impractical outside of a laboratory setting.

What Crypto Wallet Users Need to Know

On paper, the vulnerability looks concerning. In reality, it is far from a real-world threat. The exploit requires physical access to the wallet, expensive equipment, and advanced technical skills. Even then, brute-forcing a long access code would take longer than the device could survive.

This means that only weak, short codes could be at risk. For ordinary users who create strong, unique access codes, the chance of losing funds to such an attack is effectively zero.

Why the Security Debate Matters

Ledger and Tangem are both respected hardware wallet providers. Their public exchange is less about exposing real danger and more about demonstrating rigorous security practices. Donjon has built a reputation by stress-testing wallets from Ledger, Trezor, Coldcard, and others. For Tangem, this report was notable because it was the only flaw Donjon claimed to find. Some users even saw that as a sign of strength.

Ultimately, the back-and-forth highlights how competitive the wallet market has become. Security is a selling point, and companies will continue to emphasize their resilience against extreme scenarios.

Practical Protection for Everyday Users

The Tangem–Ledger wallet debate is a reminder that some vulnerabilities only exist in highly controlled lab conditions. For everyday users, the real dangers come from exchange hacks, phishing attempts, and weak passwords. That is where Best Wallet puts its focus, protecting users against the threats they are most likely to face, while keeping self-custody simple and secure.

It provides users with a way to safeguard their crypto against the most common risks in the space today.

Protecting Your Crypto from Real-World Risks – Which Wallet To Use

It’s pretty clear that the increasing wallet-targeted scams plaguing the crypto space have prompted a broader shift among investors toward self-custody. Instead of relying on centralized platforms to safeguard assets, self-custodial tools empower investors to hold their own private keys and maintain direct control of their crypto without sacrificing their privacy. 

That alone eliminates the risk of losing funds to exchange exploits and data leaks that continue to spread across the industry. Among the few reliable options that excel in this aspect is Best Wallet. 

Its no-KYC, self-custodial architecture ensures that investors remain fully in charge of both their money and privacy – no email-based attack vectors, no identity verification hurdles, and no middlemen.

This security-first design, when paired with best practices such as Fireblocks integration, strong unique passwords, biometric fingerprints, scam filters, two-factor authentication, and regular safety updates, help protect against the phishing, malware, and drainer exploits that continue to spread across the crypto landscape. 

Therefore, for investors who want exposure to digital assets through a wallet solution that’s built with security at its core, Best Wallet represents a smart way forward. Its WalletConnect’s certification further attests to this, presenting it as a highly secure wallet with quality assurance that users can trust. 

But beyond security, Best Wallet stands out in other crucial areas as well, especially when it comes to trading features. It’s a multichain wallet, with plans to support up to 60 major blockchains, giving users the opportunity to access as many cryptocurrencies and staking facilities as possible. 

The next key attraction is its integration with over 300 decentralized protocols and more than 30 cross-chain bridges, ensuring that users always find the best rates for their trades. 

Other key features that have been driving Best Wallet’s growing popularity include fiat payments, iGaming perks, and advanced gas controls amongst others. 

For investors who want to stay in control while accessing the best trading features, Best Wallet provides everything needed to trade securely in 2025. That’s why it is recommended by well-known crypto publications, including YouTube channels like 99Bitcoins. 

Download Best Wallet

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$249.11+6.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,743.64+1.96%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.361+0.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03668+5.28%
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.23%
Solana
SOL$249.11+6.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.30%
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:34
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD is now available on the Stellar network.