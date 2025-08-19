Leverage.Trading Releases Global Leverage & Risk Report Tracking 27,416 Traders

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

Cordoba, Spain, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire

Leverage.Trading, an educational and analytics platform focused on crypto leverage, margin trading, and advanced trading calculators, has released its August 2025 Global Leverage & Risk Report. The report draws on first-party data from 27,416 traders across 94 countries, analyzing more than 1.4 million trade setups. Instead of showing what happened after markets broke, it surfaces the signals traders generated beforehand.

Where traditional exchange feeds only tally liquidations after the fact, Leverage.Trading provides a forward-looking lens: pre-trade stress tests that reveal how traders brace for volatility, adjust margin exposure, and scramble to protect positions in the hours leading up to market shocks. This behavioral layer opens a new window into risk sentiment that until now has been invisible to the public.

Key Findings from August 2025

Aug 12 — ETH run-up to $4.4K – +23% overnight spike in liquidation checks, signaling traders were already bracing for turbulence before the rally.

+23% overnight spike in liquidation checks, signaling traders were already bracing for turbulence before the rally. Aug 15 — $6B BTC/ETH options expiry – +13.7% surge in stress tests during U.S. hours, showing major recalibration before contracts expired.

+13.7% surge in stress tests during U.S. hours, showing major recalibration before contracts expired. Aug 16 — Panic mounts – Sharpest one-day jump yet (+28.5%), as traders aggressively tested margins under stress.

Sharpest one-day jump yet (+28.5%), as traders aggressively tested margins under stress. Aug 17 — Hours before $576M liquidations – +19.4% increase in liquidation checks, with 85% coming from mobile devices — a sign of traders scrambling on-the-go to brace for the hit, yet still caught in the wipeout.

Why This Matters

While most outlets tally liquidations after the fact, this report exposes the pre-crash defensive behavior traders rarely see. It’s an early-warning dataset — a behavioral lens no other public source provides.

Unique Value

Leverage.Trading’s Global Leverage & Risk Report delivers:

The first public dataset that captures how traders actually stress-test their positions before markets break.

that captures how traders actually stress-test their positions before markets break. Signals of fear and conviction that flare hours — sometimes days — before liquidations hit the headlines.

that flare hours — sometimes days — before liquidations hit the headlines. A behavioral lens no post-event liquidation feed provides, exposing the hidden rhythm of how traders brace for impact when volatility looms.

Full access to the August 2025 Global Leverage & Risk Report is available here: https://leverage.trading/global-leverage-report/

About the Report

The Global Leverage & Risk Report is a publication by Leverage.Trading. It is based on anonymized, aggregated usage across its calculator suite — including margin, liquidation, leverage, position sizing, stop-loss, and futures tools. By tracking trader behavior before orders are executed, the report provides a unique window into market psychology, risk tolerance, and defensive positioning across crypto, forex, and equities.

The dataset also highlights region-specific patterns, with particularly strong insights into U.S. trading behavior where leverage and margin activity are most active.

About Leverage.Trading

Leverage.Trading, operated by Prospective Aimline SL, is a leading educational platform for leverage trading, margin contracts, crypto futures, and risk management tools. The site provides calculators, strategy guides, and data-driven insights to help traders trade smarter.

Founded in 2022 by Anton Palovaara in Córdoba, Spain, Leverage.Trading has been used by more than 850,000 traders in over 200 countries worldwide. Through its guides, tools, and reports, the platform promotes smarter and safer participation in global markets. The platform has become a trusted educational resource among U.S. traders learning about leverage and futures products.

This report is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves risk.

Founder

Anton Palovaara

Leverage.Trading

