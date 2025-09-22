Non-fungible token collections are transforming numerous sectors by creating verifiable digital ownership, enabling new business models, and enhancing transparency and traceability through blockchain technology. In [...]Non-fungible token collections are transforming numerous sectors by creating verifiable digital ownership, enabling new business models, and enhancing transparency and traceability through blockchain technology. In [...]

LINE NEXT And Kaia Unveil Stablecoin Superapp To Simplify Cross-Border Payments Across Asia

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/22 18:09
CROSS
CROSS$0.22901-13.46%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14665-6.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01175-7.26%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000035-18.03%

LINE NEXT and Kaia announced plans to launch a stablecoin-powered superapp later this year on LINE’s Dapp Portal to streamline payments across Asia.

The app is designed to make stablecoin use simple for both online and offline payments. Users can send and receive money directly through LINE’s messaging features, making transactions faster and more convenient.

The superapp will run inside LINE Messenger and on the Dapp Portal, connecting more than 100 decentralized apps for easy access. Users will be able to deposit stablecoins to earn instant rewards and make global transactions. It will also offer fiat on- and off-ramps for smooth currency conversion through Kaia’s blockchain.

“We have seen both the need and potential for stablecoins,” said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT. “Our goal is to grow Asia’s stablecoin ecosystem with a super app that is simple and safe for everyone to use.”

Unify Superapp Will Simplify Stablecoin Payments Across Asia

This announcement follows the January 2025 launch of Mini Dapps, which the companies say has already brought in over 130 million new users.

Kaia, a Layer 1 blockchain, and LINE NEXT, the Web3 arm of messaging giant LINE, said they will also release a Unify SDK for two groups: stablecoin issuers, who can distribute tokens globally to increase liquidity and use, and app developers, who can add stablecoin features to their apps.

According to a statement, the Unify app will launch its beta later this year as both a standalone Kaia service and a Mini Dapp powered by LINE NEXT.

It will support stablecoins pegged to the US dollar and other major currencies, including the Japanese yen, Thai baht, Korean won, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit, and Singapore dollar.

Sam Seo, chairman of the Kaia DLT Foundation, added that a key feature is the stablecoin orchestration layer. He noted that Asia’s payment systems are still fragmented, and Kaia wants to bring them together to support cross-border financial inclusion.

Related Articles:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.6-7.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005454-13.55%
BULLS
BULLS$745.33-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Share
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Share
Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
Share

Trending News

More

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan