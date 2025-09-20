Linera — Testnet Conway

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Linera is an L1 blockchain developed in the Rust programming language. Like many similar projects, it aims to address scalability, transaction speed, and security.

The project has attracted investments worth $12 million from such funds as a16z, Borderless Capital, Tribe Capital and others.



We wrote about Linera earlier. At the time of writing, the team has launched Testnet Conway – the final phase of the public testnet before TGE.



In this guide we will look at the activities that need to be completed in order to qualify for the potential drop.

Go to the site, connect your wallet and start doing quests in the Learn section: Do quests. Data: portal.linera.net Do quests. Data: portal.linera.net Answers to quizzes: To provide predictable

Microchains

By introducing elastic validators

Rust

Through asynchronous

Dpos

Each microchains

They can scale horizontal

To enable short-team

High energy

To organise transaction

Proposing a signed block

Allowing aplications to distribute

Pub/sub channels

Web services

They have no except for storage

The internal network

Short-term interactions like atomic swaps

Proposed block must be signed by an owner of the microchain

Mempool free consensus

Gmmicrochain

Platinum

Proff of pet

Meme Lord

3

Weekly

All of them

All of them Then go to the site, connect your wallet and collect puzzles (answers in the comments under the post): Collecting puzzles. Data: apps.linera.net Perform tasks and verify the collected puzzles on the site: Completing tasks. Data: portal.linera.net Check your rating in the leaderboard. Collecting puzzles. Data: apps.linera.netCompleting tasks. Data: portal.linera.net