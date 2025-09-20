Linera — Testnet Conway

In this article:
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Linera is an L1 blockchain developed in the Rust programming language. Like many similar projects, it aims to address scalability, transaction speed, and security.
The project has attracted investments worth $12 million from such funds as a16z, Borderless Capital, Tribe Capital and others.
We wrote about Linera earlier. At the time of writing, the team has launched Testnet Conway – the final phase of the public testnet before TGE.
In this guide we will look at the activities that need to be completed in order to qualify for the potential drop.
- Go to the site, connect your wallet and start doing quests in the Learn section:
Do quests. Data: portal.linera.net
Answers to quizzes:
- To provide predictable
- Microchains
- By introducing elastic validators
- Rust
- Through asynchronous
- Dpos
- Each microchains
- They can scale horizontal
- To enable short-team
- High energy
- To organise transaction
- Proposing a signed block
- Allowing aplications to distribute
- Pub/sub channels
- Web services
- They have no except for storage
- The internal network
- Short-term interactions like atomic swaps
- Proposed block must be signed by an owner of the microchain
- Mempool free consensus
- Gmmicrochain
- Platinum
- Proff of pet
- Meme Lord
- 3
- Weekly
- All of them
- All of them
- Then go to the site, connect your wallet and collect puzzles (answers in the comments under the post):
Collecting puzzles. Data: apps.linera.net
- Perform tasks and verify the collected puzzles on the site:
Completing tasks. Data: portal.linera.net
- Check your rating in the leaderboard.
The activities don’t take a lot of time and don’t require monetary costs. Since this is the final phase of the public testnet before TGE, it is better not to postpone completing the tasks for later.
Subscribe to the project’s social networks not to miss important updates.
Highlights:
- completing quests;
- collecting points.
If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.