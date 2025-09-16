LinkLayerAI Taps ATT to Boost Web3 Adoption with AI-Powered Incentives and dApps

LinkLayerAI is excited to announce its groundbreaking partnership with ATT to drive Web3 adoption. This collaboration aims to leverage AI-powered solutions and incentive-driven models to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3. It further strives to redefine the interaction of users with digital ecosystems, infusing real-world applications with decentralized technology.

LinkLayerAI, an incentive protocol powered by a strategy agent and AaaS, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, ATT, is a pioneering digital advertising ecosystem.

LinkLayerAI Bridges Incentives with Digital Innovation

LinkLayerAI is set to empower users by enabling smarter trading through its on-chain incentive structure. Traders get the support of the Strategy Agent to utilize automation and intelligence. This initiative optimizes their decision-making power while maximizing value in decentralized markets. LinkLayerAI integrates into ATT to expand its utility beyond trading, linking its capabilities with cutting-edge advertising and an adoption framework.

The Role of LinkLayerAI in Advancing ATT’s Vision

ATT Global leverages its DA-AIOT-P model to become a pioneer in the new digital advertising ecosystem. The DA-AIOT-P model aims to combine decentralized assets, AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things), and payments. This groundbreaking model is poised to streamline Web2 traffic towards the scalable Web3 adoption.

In this way, the model built new opportunities for brands, communities, and end-users. ATT combines efforts with LinkLayerAI to enhance its ecosystem while empowering decentralized applications with real-world value and practical use cases.

LinkLayerAI and ATT, by joining their forces, are set to streamline on-chain incentives with scalable and user-friendly experiences. By doing this, they both want to unlock the future of decentralized interaction. Through their collaboration, the evolving significance of incentive-powered protocols has come to the forefront.