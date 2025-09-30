[LIVE] Crypto News Today, September 30 – Bitcoin Price Above $113K, Ethereum Holds $4,100 and SOL at $208: Best Altcoins to Buy?

These are the latest crypto news: Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC $113,719.43 1.42% Bitcoin BTC Price $113,719.43 1.42% /24h Volume in 24h $51.89B Price 7d Learn more gained 2.39% to $113,669, briefly crossing $114,000. Ethereum Ethereum ETH $4,180.51 1.28% Ethereum ETH Price $4,180.51 1.28% /24h Volume in 24h $30.41B Price 7d Learn more is trading above $4,100, building on its $4,050 support level. The next resistance to watch is $4,250, which could confirm further upside, while a retreat toward $4,000 remains possible if buyers lose strength. Performance across sectors was uneven. CeFi, Layer 1, Layer 2, and PayFi tokens advanced, with Aster Aster ASTER $1.83 5.95% Aster ASTER Price $1.83 5.95% /24h Volume in 24h $690.14M Price 7d Learn more and Mantle Mantle MNT $1.86 1.35% Mantle MNT Price $1.86 1.35% /24h Volume in 24h $266.57M Price 7d Learn more among the stronger movers in the last week but now losing steam. In contrast, AI and DeFi tokens declined, down 3% and 1% on the session. Even so, KAITO KAITO KAITO $1.46 12.80% KAITO KAITO Price $1.46 12.80% /24h Volume in 24h $197.22M Price 7d Learn more stood out after climbing on the back of staking rewards, while Lido DAO posted moderate gains. Solana Solana SOL $208.86 0.06% Solana SOL Price $208.86 0.06% /24h Volume in 24h $6.76B Price 7d Learn more is holding the crucial $200–$210 range. A recovery from here would keep the broader uptrend intact and open the door to $250. If this support fails, traders may look for a lower base. XRP XRP XRP $2.87 0.18% XRP XRP Price $2.87 0.18% /24h Volume in 24h $4.61B Price 7d Learn more trades at $2.88, still unable to break $3. Many see this consolidation as potential accumulation before a push toward $4, though conviction remains limited for now. $XRP big move incoming as it is heading for a mega breakout pic.twitter.com/IQ9wfLrEhs — Mikybull Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) September 30, 2025 EXPLORE: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in 2025 Best Altcoins to Buy Going Into October – KAITO Leads With Staking and Airdrops With Bitcoin dominance stretched, traders are considering where capital might rotate next. KAITO is gaining traction thanks to its staking and airdrop system, making it one of the best altcoins to buy right now. Analysts also point to projects with active ecosystems, staking incentives, and resilience during broader pullbacks. As long as BTC and ETH hold key support, these altcoins could benefit from renewed inflows. (Source: Coingecko) Macro conditions remain a risk factor. A U.S. government shutdown is still possible this week, with odds estimated at 65–75%. Gold is at record highs, reflecting investor caution. For crypto, this backdrop suggests volatility will remain elevated into October. There are no live updates available yet. Please check back soon! The post [LIVE] Crypto News Today, September 30 – Bitcoin Price Above $113K, Ethereum Holds $4,100 and SOL at $208: Best Altcoins to Buy? appeared first on 99Bitcoins. These are the latest crypto news: Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC $113,719.43 1.42% Bitcoin BTC Price $113,719.43 1.42% /24h Volume in 24h $51.89B Price 7d Learn more gained 2.39% to $113,669, briefly crossing $114,000. Ethereum Ethereum ETH $4,180.51 1.28% Ethereum ETH Price $4,180.51 1.28% /24h Volume in 24h $30.41B Price 7d Learn more is trading above $4,100, building on its $4,050 support level. The next resistance to watch is $4,250, which could confirm further upside, while a retreat toward $4,000 remains possible if buyers lose strength. Performance across sectors was uneven. CeFi, Layer 1, Layer 2, and PayFi tokens advanced, with Aster Aster ASTER $1.83 5.95% Aster ASTER Price $1.83 5.95% /24h Volume in 24h $690.14M Price 7d Learn more and Mantle Mantle MNT $1.86 1.35% Mantle MNT Price $1.86 1.35% /24h Volume in 24h $266.57M Price 7d Learn more among the stronger movers in the last week but now losing steam. In contrast, AI and DeFi tokens declined, down 3% and 1% on the session. Even so, KAITO KAITO KAITO $1.46 12.80% KAITO KAITO Price $1.46 12.80% /24h Volume in 24h $197.22M Price 7d Learn more stood out after climbing on the back of staking rewards, while Lido DAO posted moderate gains. Solana Solana SOL $208.86 0.06% Solana SOL Price $208.86 0.06% /24h Volume in 24h $6.76B Price 7d Learn more is holding the crucial $200–$210 range. A recovery from here would keep the broader uptrend intact and open the door to $250. If this support fails, traders may look for a lower base. XRP XRP XRP $2.87 0.18% XRP XRP Price $2.87 0.18% /24h Volume in 24h $4.61B Price 7d Learn more trades at $2.88, still unable to break $3. Many see this consolidation as potential accumulation before a push toward $4, though conviction remains limited for now. $XRP big move incoming as it is heading for a mega breakout pic.twitter.com/IQ9wfLrEhs — Mikybull Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) September 30, 2025 EXPLORE: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in 2025 Best Altcoins to Buy Going Into October – KAITO Leads With Staking and Airdrops With Bitcoin dominance stretched, traders are considering where capital might rotate next. KAITO is gaining traction thanks to its staking and airdrop system, making it one of the best altcoins to buy right now. Analysts also point to projects with active ecosystems, staking incentives, and resilience during broader pullbacks. As long as BTC and ETH hold key support, these altcoins could benefit from renewed inflows. (Source: Coingecko) Macro conditions remain a risk factor. A U.S. government shutdown is still possible this week, with odds estimated at 65–75%. Gold is at record highs, reflecting investor caution. For crypto, this backdrop suggests volatility will remain elevated into October. There are no live updates available yet. Please check back soon! The post [LIVE] Crypto News Today, September 30 – Bitcoin Price Above $113K, Ethereum Holds $4,100 and SOL at $208: Best Altcoins to Buy? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.