Looking to buy the next pullback

Royal Bank of Canada., (RY) operates as diversified financial service company worldwide. It operates through personal finance, commercial banking, wealth management & Insurance segments. It comes under Financial services sector & trades as “RY” ticker at NYSE.
As discussed in the last article, RY extends impulse sequence against April-2025 low. Currently, it favors rally in 3 of (1) & expect next pullback to remain supported to see more upside. We like to buy the next correction in 3, 7 or 11 swings in (2) against April-2025 low.
RY – Elliott Wave latest weekly view
It ended (II) at $49.55 low in March-2020 & favors rally in III of (III). It ended I at $119.41 high in January-2022 & II at $77.90 low in October-2023 low as 0.618 Fibonacci retracement. Within I, it ended ((1)) at $78.31 high, ((2)) at $67.78 low, ((3)) at $108.09 high, ((4)) at $98.00 low & ((5)) at $119.41 high. Within II pullback, it placed ((W)) at $83.63 low, ((X)) at $104.72 high & ((Y)) at $77.90 low as double correction. Above II low, it placed ((1)) at $128.05 high in December-2024 high & ((2)) at $106.10 as zigzag in April-2025. Within ((1)), it ended (1) at $102.07 high, (2) at $93.97 low, (3) at $126.96 high, (4) at $120.26 low & (5) at $128.05 high. Within ((2)) pullback, it placed (A) at $117.63 low, (B) at $124.35 high & (C) at $106.10 low.
RY – Elliott Wave view from 6.30.2025
Above ((2)) low, it favors rally in (1) of ((3)) & expect further upside before correcting in (2). Within (1), it ended 1 at $134.26 high, 2 at $127.38 low & favors rally in 3 of (1). It expects further upside 3 before it may start next pullback in 4, followed by final push to finish (1). It managed to erase the momentum divergence in RSI, indicates ((3)) in progress in October-2023 sequence. The current move is the part of ((3)) & expect rally to extend into $156.28 – $187.25 area. We like to buy every pullback in 3, 7 or 11 swings, when reach extreme area above April-2025 low.
