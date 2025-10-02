ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
LTC recovered above $120, ahead of the Canary Capital ETF approval deadline on October 2. LTC also rallied on irrational hype for older altcoins, following the ZEC breakout above $150.LTC recovered above $120, ahead of the Canary Capital ETF approval deadline on October 2. LTC also rallied on irrational hype for older altcoins, following the ZEC breakout above $150.

LTC broke out above $120, making fresh push for a higher range

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 19:26
Litecoin
LTC$87.88+1.16%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01627-18.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40.29-2.53%
Zcash
ZEC$541.85+17.10%

LTC broke out with another irrational rally, as attention switched to older coins. The LTC pump followed a similar attention to ZEC in the past few days. 

Litecoin (LTC) broke out to $120, gaining ground in the past few hours. The token, which has gradually grown in 2025, broke out from its recent range around $110. LTC lined up among the top 10 gainers for the day, setting expectations for a more significant breakout.

LTC breaks out with renewed hype for old altcoinsLTC broke out above $120, as traders switched their interest to altcoins from previous cycles. LTC expects a bigger breakout to reclaim its previous all-time high. | Source: Coingecko

LTC is part of a shortlist of older altcoins that have recently posted robust growth. Other gainers include BCH, ZEC, and XMR, which have been crypto staples in previous bull cycles. With a growing trading infrastructure, those coins get revisited by both spot and derivative traders. 

In the short term, LTC rallied in response to crypto influencer comments, which were not deliberately aiming to generate hype. 

The recent pumps are happening at a time when altcoin season is slowing down, but specific assets are still gaining the spotlight. 

The rally followed an expansion of open interest, from recent lows of $450M to over $600M in the past days. Over 73% of LTC positions are going long, betting on an extended rally. On Hyperliquid, eight out of 14 whales are short on LTC. The token has a limited market on Hyperliquid, mostly due to its sideways trading and a lack of clear direction. 

Is the LTC breakout sustainable? 

In the past months, LTC has performed similar breakouts, reaching a recent peak at $140. During the 2025 bull market, LTC has not managed to regain its all-time peak near $400, as traders focused on other assets. 

The current rally has swept up all available short liquidity, with positions remaining up to $126. This has led analysts to suggest the LTC rally may not be sustainable, as it depends on derivative trading. 

LTC breaks out with renewed hype for old altcoinsLTC may rise to liquidate short positions up to $125, but the rally is seen as risky, based on shifting derivative markets. | Source: Coinglass

However, the enthusiasm for an October rally may lift LTC higher. In the short term, predictions see the token rallying to its previous peak above $400. 

LTC ETF may be delayed again

LTC has lagged on the ETF side. The coming round of ETF approvals is expected to skip LTC and DOGE once again. The token also has only one treasury company announced, as MEI Pharma announced a $100M raise to acquire LTC.

In the short term, the Canary Capital ETF approval was expected on October 2. A negative decision may be one of the factors to stall the current LTC expansion. 

The Grayscale Trust has withdrawn its form for transforming into an ETF, though the vehicle is still a source for buyers outside crypto spaces. 

LTC is seen as a fairplay coin, with no reserves or locked assets. However, over the years, entities have collected significant LTC wallets. In the short term, the rally is seen as risky for providing exit liquidity for whales and early buyers.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,192.38
$103,192.38$103,192.38

-0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,386.87
$3,386.87$3,386.87

-0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2975
$2.2975$2.2975

+0.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.65
$160.65$160.65

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0644
$1.0644$1.0644

-1.91%