LTP Expands Liquidity Distribution with FX and Digital Asset Integration

By: Coincentral
2025/09/18 23:59
RealLink
REAL$0.06559+3.45%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01596-8.48%

TLDR

  • LTP bridges digital assets and FX markets, offering unified market access to institutional clients.
  • The partnership with Gold-i improves global liquidity distribution for institutional investors.
  • LTP’s technology provides low-latency connectivity for efficient, real-time trading.
  • LTP enables seamless access to both traditional and digital asset markets for hedge funds and brokers.

LTP, a Hong Kong-based digital asset prime broker, announced the expansion of its liquidity services to include traditional foreign exchange (FX) and contracts for difference (CFD) markets. This strategic move bridges the gap between digital assets and traditional financial markets, providing institutional clients access to a wider range of trading venues and liquidity sources.

LTP’s infrastructure, which supports both centralized and decentralized exchanges, allows hedge funds, family offices, brokers, and professional trading firms to access a unified platform. This development enables clients to efficiently manage and trade across multiple asset classes from one connection, streamlining their operations and enhancing market access.

Unified Access to Digital and Traditional Markets

LTP’s unified approach allows institutional clients to trade across digital asset exchanges, FX liquidity pools, and OTC venues with a single connection. This expanded access offers multiple benefits, particularly for institutional investors looking to diversify their portfolios and strategies. By aggregating liquidity from both digital and traditional markets, LTP ensures that clients receive optimal pricing and deep liquidity.

The enhanced platform also simplifies the operational aspects of trading by providing centralized clearing and reporting. Clients can now consolidate their risk, positions, and profit-and-loss data across markets, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency.

“LTP is supporting FX clients as they expand into digital assets, bridging the gap between traditional and crypto markets,” said Jack Yang, Founder and CEO of LTP. He emphasized that the integration helps institutional clients access secure and scalable liquidity across asset classes.

Advanced Trading Technology for Institutional Clients

One of the key features of LTP’s platform is its advanced trading technology, which includes institutional-grade APIs, ultra-low latency connectivity, and automated execution capabilities. These technological advantages allow clients to execute trades quickly and efficiently, ensuring they can respond to market changes in real-time.

LTP’s platform also supports customized algorithmic trading, allowing clients to design and execute complex strategies.

The infrastructure is built to handle large volumes of trades, making it an ideal solution for hedge funds, brokers, and other institutional players in both the FX and digital asset spaces.

Partnering with Gold-i to Expand Liquidity Distribution

LTP’s partnership with UK-based fintech provider Gold-i is central to its expansion of FX and digital asset liquidity distribution. Through the integration of Gold-i’s MatrixNET platform, LTP can now offer seamless connectivity to institutional clients via a FIX API. This collaboration increases the global reach of LTP’s liquidity pools, providing clients with access to a wider variety of trading opportunities across both crypto and FX markets.

Gold-i’s MatrixNET platform enables smooth and cost-effective distribution of liquidity, making it easier for LTP to manage and support its institutional clients. The platform’s flexibility and efficiency also ensure that clients can access liquidity quickly and securely.

“LTP is a hugely successful prime broker, with a particularly impressive track record in crypto,” said Tom Higgins, CEO of Gold-i. “We are very excited that they selected Gold-i as one of their distribution partners.”

The post LTP Expands Liquidity Distribution with FX and Digital Asset Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16441+2.50%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.0246+5.44%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489-2.00%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:30
Share
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.5+5.88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000064+5.61%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Share
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.018357+0.19%
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Union
U$0.013907+6.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share

Trending News

More

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution