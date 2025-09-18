Luis Robert Jr. Fails To Reward White Sox For Their Patience

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:29
1
1$0.004316+331.60%
Threshold
T$0.01733+3.52%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004047-0.56%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1419-4.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817+1.04%

ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 18: Chicago center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) in the dugout prior to the start of the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves on August 18th, 2025 at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Getz is a patient general manager. He has declined to dump Luis Robert Jr. in any of the last three busy periods of trade activity, believing the two-way talent could rebuild his market, but Robert simply won’t do his part.

Now it’s worth wondering if the White Sox really will exercise Robert’s $20-million contract option for 2026 or simply write him one last check — the $2-million buyout in that option, that is.

The 28-year-old center fielder has been limited by injuries and inconsistency since an All-Star season in 2023, when he played a career-high 145 games. Getz has consistently valued Robert more highly than the interested teams — a list that reportedly included the Reds, Mets, Phillies and Padres before the recent trade deadline.

It was a major surprise when the White Sox didn’t trade him in July. Getz told reporters there was “an effort to acquire him, but certainly it wasn’t to the level we felt like could have met the mark for us to make a move on from a talent like Luis Robert.”

This was the same situation last winter, as well as at the trade deadline in 2024. Yet Getz kept believing in Robert, and for a brief stretch it appeared he would be rewarded.

Robert hit .400 with three home runs, nine stolen bases and a 1.051 OPS in 15 games between July 19 and Aug. 7. This was the version of La Pantera that Getz was holding his breath to see again. It may have been fool’s gold, however.

Robert hit .204 with a .609 OPS in 16 games before going on the disabled list with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring on Aug. 27. He’s unlikely to play again this season, and you wonder if he’ll ever again be seen in a White Sox uniform.

Assuming Robert remains on the Injured List, he’ll finish 2025 having earned 1.4 rWAR over 110 games. He has accumulated 2.8 rWAR over 210 games the last two seasons, hitting .223 with a .288 on-base percentage, 28 home runs, 56 stolen bases and a .660 OPS.

This is the final guaranteed year in the $50 million deal Robert was given before his rookie season in 2020, carrying him through his arbitration years and into his free-agent year. It includes $20-million options for next season and ’27, and it has seemed Getz has the backing of his ownership to pick up the first of those.

The White Sox certainly have the payroll flexibility. They have only $20.6 million on the books for next season: $17.1 million for the fourth of Andrew Benintendi’s five season, the $2 million buyout for Robert and a $1.5 million buyout for pitcher Martin Perez, who holds a $10 million mutual option for ’26.

While the White Sox have had success transitioning young catchers and infielders to the major leagues, they are thin on outfield prospects. However, the light-hitting Michael A. Taylor provides a short-term alternative to Robert.

Taylor, 34, signed a one-year, $1.95 million contract for this season, his 12th in the majors. He was hitting .206 with a .637 OPS through 124 games — his career OPS (.668) is only slightly better — but has played solid defense while starting in all three outfield spots. Fangraphs has given him a rating of +61 Defensive Runs Saved with Kansas City, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and the White Sox over the last five seasons.

Getz will certainly consider outfield acquisitions, including some who can play center field. With their stockpile of financial flexibility, the Sox could trade for a player who was likely to be non-tendered elsewhere. They will certainly spend a lot of time crunching the list of players in the Rule 5 draft, where they added Shane Smith last December.

But Getz will be in the dark on any of those possibilities when he (and the team’s ownership) makes the decision on Robert. Options for 2026 must be exercised or declined within five days from the completion of the World Series.

Will Getz say “enough’s enough” and finally move on? That seems likely but at this point who can say?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/philrogers/2025/09/18/luis-robert-jr-fails-to-reward-white-sox-for-their-patience/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin