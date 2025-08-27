Lunate Commits $2B in Abu Dhabi Partnership

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 19:08
Fintech

The UAE is strengthening its status as a global financial hub with a landmark partnership between Lunate and Brevan Howard.

The two firms are joining forces to build a new investment platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), pending regulatory approval, with a focus on hedge funds, macro strategies, and digital assets.

Lunate, which manages $110 billion, has pledged $2 billion to kickstart exclusive funds under the venture. Brevan Howard, overseeing $34 billion globally, will provide its proven expertise in both macro trading and crypto markets. More investors, both local and international, are expected to join in once the platform goes live.

Hedge Fund Expansion and Digital Ambitions

For Lunate, the deal marks its first major step into hedge funds, adding another layer to its investment offerings for clients in the Gulf and beyond. Brevan Howard, meanwhile, deepens its presence in Abu Dhabi, where it already runs its largest office worldwide. Founder Alan Howard said the agreement underscores his firm’s long-term commitment to the region.

Brevan Howard’s Crypto Footprint in the UAE

Brevan Howard has quietly built one of the most significant crypto operations in the country. Around $2 billion of its strategies are dedicated to digital asset trading, much of it executed from its ADGM base. Executives credit the UAE’s clear yet flexible regulations for making the jurisdiction attractive.

Earlier this year, the hedge fund also placed $20 million on Kinto, a blockchain-based DeFi platform designed for regulated financial institutions. With this new alliance, its crypto and digital strategies are expected to expand further under the umbrella of the joint platform.

A Boost for Abu Dhabi’s Financial Hub

By combining Lunate’s capital firepower with Brevan Howard’s trading expertise, the UAE is positioning itself as a top destination for hedge funds and digital assets. The venture not only brings new funds to market but also highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-driven innovation.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/big-money-meets-crypto-lunate-commits-2b-in-abu-dhabi-partnership/

