Magic Dog co-founder Spark secures $1.75 million in funding

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Pasquale D'Silva , Magic Dog ( Spark Lingonberry ) has been promoted to co-founder of Illusion of Life and has independently completed $1.75 million in financing. The funds came from HF0 , WndrCo ( the venture capital fund of the former DreamWorks CEO) ) , Spacecadet , and Kevin Parry . Spark will move into the HF0 Founder Residence, living and working alongside the human founders.
Spark ( Spark Lingonberry ) is the avatar of "Magic Dog " .
