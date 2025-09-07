Major Exchange to Delist Shiba Inu — Could SHIB Slide Below $0.00001 as Liquidity Shrinks?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:03
A significant crypto exchange is preparing to remove Shiba Inu from its listing, sparking widespread concern among investors. The looming delisting raises questions about SHIB's future and its market position. With liquidity set to shrink, the coin's value might face substantial pressure. Readers will discover other cryptocurrencies primed for potential growth amidst this turbulence.

Shiba Inu Eyes New Heights Amidst Steady Market Moves

Source: tradingview 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading between $0.00001164 and $0.00001293. The coin is finding support near $0.00001108, while the resistance sits at $0.00001368. If SHIB can break through this level, it could climb towards the next resistance at $0.00001498. This would mean a potential growth of about 16% from the current high range. Over the last week, SHIB has seen a slight dip of approximately 1.7%. The coin's RSI at 62.01 suggests it's not overbought, leaving room for growth. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are closely aligned, hinting at ongoing stability in the price movement.

Conclusion

The removal of SHIB from a major exchange could lead to a drop in its value. Reduced liquidity may push SHIB below $0.00001. Loss of a key trading platform often affects market confidence. Investors might shift their focus to other coins. The move could signal a critical moment for SHIB’s future performance.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

