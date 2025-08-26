MANTRA is about to launch its first compliant RWA product: Pyse E-Bike Fleet

PANews reported on August 26th that MANTRA will soon launch its first regulated real asset tokenization (RWA) product on the MANTRA Finance platform. The product, the Pyse E-Bike Fleet, complies with VARA regulations.

Investors will be able to own a portion of the rental income generated from leasing commercial electric vehicles operated by the UAE’s top food and e-commerce companies, marking a significant development for MANTRA in the RWA sector.