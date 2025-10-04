MARA Holdings minted 736 bitcoins in September and holds 52,580 bitcoins.

PANews reported on October 4th that MARA Holdings (MARA) announced that it produced 736 Bitcoin (BTC) in September, a 4% increase from August, and secured 218 blocks on the Bitcoin network. MARA's Bitcoin holdings increased from 50,639 BTC on August 31st to 52,850 on September 30th. MARA remains the second-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin reserve, behind Strategy's 640,031 BTC.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.