The post MASK Token Anticipation Builds, Aster Open Positions Surge 46% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC$113,060.17, the crypto market leader, has bounced to nearly $113,000, hinting at an end to the three-day losing streak. Other major coins are following BTC’s lead, with further gains contingent on bitcoin moving past key levels. “Much will depend on the ability of bitcoin bulls to overcome important resistance levels at 113,500 and 115,000. If they succeed, there will be a chance to restore the uptrend. Failure will increase the risks of a Bitcoin correction,” Alex Kuptsikevich, senior analyst at FxPro, said in an email. Token Talk By Oliver Knight MetaMask’s parent company ConsenSys, and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, recently confirmed that the long-rumored MASK token is indeed coming, and possibly “sooner than you would expect.” Lubin emphasized that MASK would be tied to the decentralization of certain parts of the MetaMask platform, moving control from a purely centralized model toward community governance. While no official tokenomics have yet been published, MetaMask seems likely to follow a model similar to that used by ConsenSys’s Layer-2 project Linea: retaining a modest share for the company while allocating much of the supply toward ecosystem incentives, developer funding, and user rewards. In previous token launches, eligible users, particularly active ones, have been prioritized in the distributions, which has fueled speculation that the airdrop will focus heavily on users with meaningful activity in MetaMask, like swaps or interactions with dApps. However, some X users have warned Metamask wallet owners to taper their expectations; with Wale Moca saying users could receive just $8.5 each if the token debuts at a $3 billion fully diluted value (FDV). That is based on 70 million users each owning an average of five wallets. MASK is now being anticipated alongside a series of major airdrops, including Base, OpenSea and a second HyperLiquid drop. Derivatives Positioning by Omkar Godbole Aster… The post MASK Token Anticipation Builds, Aster Open Positions Surge 46% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC$113,060.17, the crypto market leader, has bounced to nearly $113,000, hinting at an end to the three-day losing streak. Other major coins are following BTC’s lead, with further gains contingent on bitcoin moving past key levels. “Much will depend on the ability of bitcoin bulls to overcome important resistance levels at 113,500 and 115,000. If they succeed, there will be a chance to restore the uptrend. Failure will increase the risks of a Bitcoin correction,” Alex Kuptsikevich, senior analyst at FxPro, said in an email. Token Talk By Oliver Knight MetaMask’s parent company ConsenSys, and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, recently confirmed that the long-rumored MASK token is indeed coming, and possibly “sooner than you would expect.” Lubin emphasized that MASK would be tied to the decentralization of certain parts of the MetaMask platform, moving control from a purely centralized model toward community governance. While no official tokenomics have yet been published, MetaMask seems likely to follow a model similar to that used by ConsenSys’s Layer-2 project Linea: retaining a modest share for the company while allocating much of the supply toward ecosystem incentives, developer funding, and user rewards. In previous token launches, eligible users, particularly active ones, have been prioritized in the distributions, which has fueled speculation that the airdrop will focus heavily on users with meaningful activity in MetaMask, like swaps or interactions with dApps. However, some X users have warned Metamask wallet owners to taper their expectations; with Wale Moca saying users could receive just $8.5 each if the token debuts at a $3 billion fully diluted value (FDV). That is based on 70 million users each owning an average of five wallets. MASK is now being anticipated alongside a series of major airdrops, including Base, OpenSea and a second HyperLiquid drop. Derivatives Positioning by Omkar Godbole Aster…
BTC$113,060.17, the crypto market leader, has bounced to nearly $113,000, hinting at an end to the three-day losing streak. Other major coins are following BTC’s lead, with further gains contingent on bitcoin moving past key levels.
“Much will depend on the ability of bitcoin bulls to overcome important resistance levels at 113,500 and 115,000. If they succeed, there will be a chance to restore the uptrend. Failure will increase the risks of a Bitcoin correction,” Alex Kuptsikevich, senior analyst at FxPro, said in an email.
Token Talk
By Oliver Knight
- MetaMask’s parent company ConsenSys, and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, recently confirmed that the long-rumored MASK token is indeed coming, and possibly “sooner than you would expect.”
- Lubin emphasized that MASK would be tied to the decentralization of certain parts of the MetaMask platform, moving control from a purely centralized model toward community governance.
- While no official tokenomics have yet been published, MetaMask seems likely to follow a model similar to that used by ConsenSys’s Layer-2 project Linea: retaining a modest share for the company while allocating much of the supply toward ecosystem incentives, developer funding, and user rewards.
- In previous token launches, eligible users, particularly active ones, have been prioritized in the distributions, which has fueled speculation that the airdrop will focus heavily on users with meaningful activity in MetaMask, like swaps or interactions with dApps.
- However, some X users have warned Metamask wallet owners to taper their expectations; with Wale Moca saying users could receive just $8.5 each if the token debuts at a $3 billion fully diluted value (FDV). That is based on 70 million users each owning an average of five wallets.
- MASK is now being anticipated alongside a series of major airdrops, including Base, OpenSea and a second HyperLiquid drop.
Derivatives Positioning
by Omkar Godbole
- Aster token’s futures open interest (OI) has increased by 46%, a stark contrast to muted OI activity in futures tied to the top 20 tokens.
- Open interest in Bitcoin’s Tether- and USD-denominated perpetual futures listed on major exchanges has remained steady around 274,000 BTC since the Asian session, indicating the futures market has yet to participate in the overnight price recovery. Perhaps traders are worried that gains will be erased during U.S. hours, just as they were on Tuesday.
- XRP and ETH markets showed similar dynamics, while OI has increased in SOL since Asian hours.
- HYPE and XMR stood out at press time, with funding rates in excess of an annualized 25%.
- On the CME, OI in ether futures is closing on record highs above 2.2 million ETH, while activity in BTC futures remains subdued.
- On Deribit, BTC risk reversals show a bias for protective puts out to the June 2026 expiry. In ETH’s case, options out to December expiry show a put bias.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/metamask-token-anticipation-builds-while-aster-becomes-new-favorite-crypto-markets-today
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
You May Also Like
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.