Meta secures approval for $10B Louisiana data center project

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 23:15
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05871-2.11%
Metarace
META$0.00048+7.14%

Meta’s $10 billion Louisiana data center has received regulatory approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The approval will allow Meta Platforms to move ahead with its plans to build its largest data center in Louisiana after clearing the key regulatory hurdle.

Meta receives state approval for $10 billion Louisiana data center

On Wednesday, Entergy’s Louisiana unit confirmed that the Louisiana Public Service Commission had approved its proposal to construct major new power generation and transmission infrastructure to support Meta’s data center in Richland Parish.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, first announced the $10 billion project in December of 2024. The facility, located in northeast Louisiana, will be the company’s largest data center worldwide.

To meet the data center’s massive energy requirements, Entergy Louisiana will build three combined-cycle combustion turbine generation facilities. Two of the plants will be located in Richland Parish and are expected to come online in 2028.

A third plant will be added at Entergy’s existing Waterford site in St. Charles Parish, with operations planned to begin in late 2029.

Entergy added that it will construct several transmission facilities across its service area to ensure reliable electricity delivery to the Meta site. Regulators also authorized the company to procure up to 1,500 megawatts of solar energy under an expedited certification process.

“The commission’s decision allows us to move forward with critical projects that will not only support Meta’s data center, but also enhance reliability and energy access for our broader customer base,” Entergy Louisiana said in a statement.

AI boom raises energy demand across the U.S.

Data centers are currently drawing unprecedented attention for their rising electricity consumption. Analysts project that U.S. data center power demand will triple by 2030, driven largely by the rapid expansion of AI workloads, cloud services, and high-performance computing.

Nuclear power is increasingly being considered by major technology firms as a way to meet round-the-clock energy needs while keeping emissions low. In December, Meta issued a request for proposals from nuclear power developers as part of its long-term plan to secure carbon-free, reliable electricity for its AI operations.

With the Louisiana project, Entergy aims to provide both stability and sustainability, which meets Meta’s requirements.

Industry analysts note that large data centers are becoming economic drivers for the regions where they are built, creating construction jobs, boosting tax revenues, and drawing in additional investment.

At the same time, regulators face the challenge of ensuring that infrastructure upgrades for tech firms also benefit local communities and do not lead to excessive costs for ordinary ratepayers.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0.0145-18.99%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02652-4.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.16238+2.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Share
Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces downside risk as spot demand weakens and leveraged positions remain exposed near $112K.
NEAR
NEAR$2.441-3.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 23:00
Share
MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

TLDR: MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging. $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem and future payment products. The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask’s Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001712-2.45%
Chainlink
LINK$24.8-3.08%
SOON
SOON$0.2767-0.39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play