Meta secures approval for $10B Louisiana data center project

Meta’s $10 billion Louisiana data center has received regulatory approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The approval will allow Meta Platforms to move ahead with its plans to build its largest data center in Louisiana after clearing the key regulatory hurdle.

On Wednesday, Entergy’s Louisiana unit confirmed that the Louisiana Public Service Commission had approved its proposal to construct major new power generation and transmission infrastructure to support Meta’s data center in Richland Parish.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, first announced the $10 billion project in December of 2024. The facility, located in northeast Louisiana, will be the company’s largest data center worldwide.

To meet the data center’s massive energy requirements, Entergy Louisiana will build three combined-cycle combustion turbine generation facilities. Two of the plants will be located in Richland Parish and are expected to come online in 2028.

A third plant will be added at Entergy’s existing Waterford site in St. Charles Parish, with operations planned to begin in late 2029.

Entergy added that it will construct several transmission facilities across its service area to ensure reliable electricity delivery to the Meta site. Regulators also authorized the company to procure up to 1,500 megawatts of solar energy under an expedited certification process.

“The commission’s decision allows us to move forward with critical projects that will not only support Meta’s data center, but also enhance reliability and energy access for our broader customer base,” Entergy Louisiana said in a statement.

AI boom raises energy demand across the U.S.

Data centers are currently drawing unprecedented attention for their rising electricity consumption. Analysts project that U.S. data center power demand will triple by 2030, driven largely by the rapid expansion of AI workloads, cloud services, and high-performance computing.

Nuclear power is increasingly being considered by major technology firms as a way to meet round-the-clock energy needs while keeping emissions low. In December, Meta issued a request for proposals from nuclear power developers as part of its long-term plan to secure carbon-free, reliable electricity for its AI operations.

With the Louisiana project, Entergy aims to provide both stability and sustainability, which meets Meta’s requirements.

Industry analysts note that large data centers are becoming economic drivers for the regions where they are built, creating construction jobs, boosting tax revenues, and drawing in additional investment.

At the same time, regulators face the challenge of ensuring that infrastructure upgrades for tech firms also benefit local communities and do not lead to excessive costs for ordinary ratepayers.

