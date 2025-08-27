MetaMask adds Google and Apple social logins to wallet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 17:49
MetaMask has introduced a new social login feature, allowing users to create and recover wallets using Google or Apple accounts.

Summary

  • MetaMask has added Google and Apple social logins, letting users create and recover wallets without managing the traditional Secret Recovery Phrase.
  • The feature keeps wallets self-custodial, requiring both a user’s social credentials and unique password to unlock SRPs locally.
  • The update is part of MetaMask’s broader adoption push, following its mUSD stablecoin and debit card initiatives.

The feature, launched on Aug. 26, replaces the need for users to manually safeguard a 12-word Secret Recovery Phrase during wallet setup. Instead, users can sign in with a Google or Apple ID and set a unique password.

Behind the scenes, MetaMask generates the SRP, which can be recovered only through the same social account and password combination.

MetaMask emphasized that the system maintains its self-custodial design. Neither the company nor third-party providers can access users’ private keys or recovery phrases. In the end, users must create and maintain strong passwords that are unrecoverable if lost. 

MetaMask hopes to lower the barrier to entry for new users who might find traditional crypto wallet setups confusing by introducing familiar Web2 logins. The move is in line with a larger trend in the industry that combines decentralized security with widespread accessibility.

Metamask’s broader adoption strategy

The launch of the social login follows a flurry of updates to the MetaMask product. MetaMask USD, a stablecoin backed 1:1 by dollar-equivalent assets and integrated with key decentralized finance protocols, was announced by the wallet developer on Aug. 21.

In addition, the company and Banxa collaborated to launch the MetaMask Card, which allows users to spend crypto at traditional merchants.

All of these initiatives point to a strategy to expand MetaMask beyond its current use as a browser wallet and transform it into a full Web3 ecosystem that benefits both mainstream adopters and crypto-native users.

While some community members value the ease of social logins, others are cautious of connecting wallet access to centralized platforms like Google and Apple. MetaMask’s push for Web2 familiarity with Web3 control may pave the way for the next wave of adoption as the wallet surpasses 30 million monthly active users.

Source: https://crypto.news/metamask-google-apple-social-logins-wallet-access-2025/

Source: https://crypto.news/metamask-google-apple-social-logins-wallet-access-2025/
