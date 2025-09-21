MetaMask Integrates Hyperliquid for Perpetual Contracts Trading

Key Points: MetaMask is set to launch perpetual contract trading through collaboration with Hyperliquid.

Integration links MetaMask’s wallet infrastructure with Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 blockchain.

This move may influence DeFi protocols like dYdX and GMX.

MetaMask prepares to integrate perpetual contract trading into its wallet via Hyperliquid, signaling potential launch at Token2049 in Singapore, as revealed by updates in its GitHub repository.

This move may reshape DeFi derivatives, impacting USDC, ETH, and DeFi protocols, amid market stability with Hyperliquid’s token facing minor volatility.

MetaMask and Hyperliquid’s Strategic Integration Impact

MetaMask is preparing for integration with Hyperliquid to incorporate perpetual contracts trading in its wallet application. Source code updates and developer comments have confirmed internal testing, though no public statement has been made by the company or its partner.

The integration will allow direct trading of perpetual contracts within the MetaMask wallet, using Hyperliquid’s decentralized infrastructure. This feature is anticipated to impact existing DeFi players by offering new trading capabilities within a widely used wallet.

Market response has been cautious, with Hyperliquid’s HYPE token experiencing minor volatility. Joseph Lubin, CEO of MetaMask’s parent, ConsenSys, hinted at broader strategic developments, saying, “The MASK token is coming — it may come sooner than you would expect right now. ConsenSys is supporting the Ethereum ecosystem to move toward gradual decentralization through MetaMask, Infura, and Linea.”

Historical Context and Market Analysis of USDC

Did you know? Uniswap’s integration with MetaMask dates back to 2020, bringing decentralized exchange capabilities directly inside wallets and driving a significant increase in user adoption across DeFi platforms.

USDC, a key asset in this integration, trades currently at $0.99987 with a market cap of 73.99 billion USD. Trading volume over the last 24 hours is reported at 9.33 billion USD, reflecting a 20.32% decrease. The coin has maintained stability with minor fluctuations, according to CoinMarketCap. Discussion around regulatory impacts on the crypto industry is ongoing, which might influence future adoption rates.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research suggests potential shifts in trading volumes from existing decentralized platforms, with MetaMask’s integration simplifying user access to DeFi products. The regulatory landscape remains uncertain, but both Hyperliquid and MetaMask’s established track records may ease adoption challenges in the near future.