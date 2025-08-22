MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:15
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,045-7,97%
Movement
MOVE$0,1268-0,93%
CROSS
CROSS$0,22507-1,67%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001712-1,72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01336-1,98%

MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet owned by Consensys, said Thursday it will launch a dollar-backed stablecoin called MetaMask USD (mUSD).

MetaMask said on Thursday that the stablecoin will be issued by Bridge, an issuance and orchestration platform for stablecoins that was acquired by the payments platform Stripe, and will be powered by the liquidity platform M0. 

MUSD will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet, allowing use of the stablecoin across Web3 applications. MetaMask said the stablecoin is designed for cross-chain use through M0’s liquidity network.

The stablecoin will debut later in 2025 on the Ethereum blockchain and the Linea network, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) equivalent layer-2 bootstrapped by Consensys. 

Source: MetaMask

MetaMask introduces the wallet-native stablecoin

The company said the stablecoin is positioned to play a major role in Linea’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. 

MetaMask said the token will be backed 1-to-1 with dollar-equivalent reserves and integrated into wallet features including swaps, on-ramps and bridging. The company also plans to launch a MetaMask Card later this year in partnership with Mastercard, enabling users to spend mUSD in everyday transactions.

MetaMask said that a wallet-native, self-custodial stablecoin will enhance the experience of users who regularly on-ramp, hold, trade, lend and spend value using MetaMask. The company said this “simplifies the Web3 and self-custodial journey.”

Gal Eldar, product lead at MetaMask, said the new stablecoin lowers barriers for users entering the Web3 space.

Eldar said it reduces the costs and simplifies the onboarding process. He added that the stablecoin will allow users to move their funds onchain, deploy them into DeFi and spend them in everyday transactions. 

Related: Judge unfreezes $57M in stablecoins linked to Libra token scandal

United States’ GENIUS Act paves the way for stablecoins

Citing the recently signed Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, MetaMask said that the introduction of the mUSD stablecoin comes amid increased regulatory clarity. 

On July 18, US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, setting requirements on who can issue stablecoins, how they must be backed and what disclosures are required. 

Apart from MetaMask, other players have jumped into the stablecoin race. On Thursday, the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial minted 9% of its USD1 stablecoin supply. This pushed the DeFi company’s holdings and stablecoin supply to record highs. 

Magazine: How Ethereum treasury companies could spark ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/metamask-musd-stablecoin-launch-ethereum-linea-2025?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

This Friday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve could deliver his last major speech, in a tense economic context and under unprecedented political pressure. Wall Street, the White House, and all markets are waiting for clear signals. Rate guidance, stance on inflation, Fed independence: every word will count, and could weigh heavily. L’article Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0005344-4,96%
Major
MAJOR$0,16839+7,22%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,018212+2,31%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:05
Share
Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

BJMINING lets ETH holders earn steady returns through cloud mining with $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, zero fees, and flexible, secure contracts.
Cloud
CLOUD$0,07503-0,96%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00005385-5,17%
Ethereum
ETH$4 321,21+1,24%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 16:45
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1176-0,16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002653-0,22%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value