MetaMask unveils rewards program, $30m in LINEA for users

MetaMask plans to launch a major on-chain rewards program within the next few weeks, distributing over $30 million in LINEA (LINEA) tokens during Season 1.

Summary The move signals MetaMask’s push to deepen user engagement ahead of a potential token launch, as major Web3 platforms race to reward loyal users and solidify community ecosystems.

By combining on-chain incentives with a forthcoming token narrative, MetaMask is positioning itself at the center of the next wave of decentralized user growth.

One of the largest on-chain rewards programs ever

The Consensys-owned Web3 wallet described the initiative as “one of the largest on-chain rewards programs ever built,” designed to regularly give back to its community.

The program will feature referral bonuses, mUSD stablecoin incentives, partner rewards, and token access. Long-time MetaMask users will receive special perks, tying into the future MetaMask token teased by Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin in September.

MetaMask clarified that earlier leaks about the program’s details did not reflect its actual launch parameters. The platform is tailoring incentives to different user groups, with a focus on veteran supporters.

LINEA tokens will serve as the main reward for Season 1. Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network also incubated by Consensys, launched its native token in September through a 9.4 billion token airdrop.

The program also integrates MetaMask’s new mUSD stablecoin, issued by Stripe-owned Bridge, which launched on Ethereum and Linea but does not offer yield-bearing features.

Questions remain about geographic eligibility and anti-Sybil measures to prevent abuse through multiple accounts.

The announcement drew mixed reactions on X. Crypto streamer Gainzy responded sarcastically, writing, “[T]his will go over well and no one will be disgusted and insult you.”

The skepticism highlights broader concerns that token and rewards programs often favor insiders over regular community members.

MetaMask’s insistence that the initiative isn’t a “farming play” appears aimed at easing those fears. The link to a potential MASK token has also fueled speculation about how participation might influence future token allocations.