Metaplanet, Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, Establishes a Company in the US and Acquires the Domain Name bitcoin.jp! Details Here

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:00
Bitcoin
BTC$116,633+0.01%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+144.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195+0.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+13.53%

Metaplanet, Japan’s largest Bitcoin treasury firm, has taken significant steps to expand its cryptocurrency strategy. The company announced the establishment of two new subsidiaries, one in Japan and one in the US, and the acquisition of the bitcoin.jp domain name.

Metaplanet Establishes New Companies in the US and Japan, Acquires Bitcoin.jp Domain

Tokyo-based Bitcoin Japan Inc. will be responsible for managing Bitcoin-related media, conferences, and online platforms. This includes domain name and Bitcoin Magazine Japan.

On the other hand, Metaplanet Income Corp., established in the USA, will be located in Miami and will focus on generating income from Bitcoin-related financial products, especially derivatives.

Metaplanet aims to grow its Bitcoin revenue model business, which it launched in the fourth quarter of 2024, through this new subsidiary. Both companies will be partially managed by CEO Simon Gerovich.

As of last week, the company increased its Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 BTC, making it the sixth-largest Bitcoin holding in the world. The leader, MicroStrategy (MSTR), holds the top spot with 638,985 BTC.

These developments come on the heels of Metaplanet’s announcement of a new share issuance plan to raise 204.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) from international investors. Shares of the company were down 1.16% on the stock exchange on Wednesday.

With these steps, Metaplanet aims to increase its influence in the Bitcoin ecosystem in both Japan and the US.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/metaplanet-japans-largest-bitcoin-treasury-company-establishes-a-company-in-the-us-and-acquires-the-domain-name-bitcoin-jp-details-here/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1418+3.35%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Share
US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

PANews reported on September 18th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that, in addition to approving universal listing standards for commodity-based trust units , the SEC has also approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 index. The SEC also approved the listing and trading of PM-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index, with expiration dates including third Fridays, non-standard expiration dates, and quarterly index expiration dates.
Union
U$0.013781-16.85%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005064-3.56%
Capverse
CAP$0.15676+1.42%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:18
Share
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.3321+1.89%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13315+8.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00585-1.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 04:42
Share

Trending News

More

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Is Bitcoin Treasury Hype Fading? Data Suggests So