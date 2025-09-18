Metaplanet President Sets Aggressive Bitcoin Buy Timeline, Hints at Stock Buybacks

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 21:38
TLDR:

  • Simon Gerovich said Bitcoin buys will be fast and spread out to avoid heavy market impact.
  • He stated that selling all proceeds in one day would harm both price and yield.
  • The company met 100 institutional investors and aims to bring in more long-term capital.
  • Preferred shares and buybacks are now on the table if the stock trades under 1x mNAV.

Metaplanet president Simon Gerovich is setting the tone for the company’s next moves. He told investors the Bitcoin buy window is about speed, not delay. He made clear that Metaplanet will act fast while keeping price impact low. 

He also addressed the company’s recent stock drop and how future fundraising might change. His message was aimed at keeping both Bitcoin yield and shareholder value strong.

Gerovich: Bitcoin Buys Will Be Decisive, Not Rushed

Gerovich said the September-October timeline is simply a regulatory disclosure and not a hard cap. He explained that the team is focused on quick execution but will not flood the market.

He said the company’s priority is to get the best Bitcoin yield while keeping price pressure low. Dropping all funds into Bitcoin in one day, he said, would be irresponsible.

Metaplanet wants to act with speed but still be methodical. The company sees its Bitcoin business as a key revenue generator and plans to protect its impact on the market.

By framing the buys this way, Gerovich set investor expectations. The strategy is fast but careful, aligning with the company’s long-term crypto plans.

Addressing Stock Drop and Planning for Future Tools

Gerovich spoke about the nearly 30% decline in Metaplanet’s share price during the announcement window. He said brokers were warned that short selling ahead of the offering was illegal.

He said the price move may have been fueled by confusion over deal size, share count, and general market sentiment. He avoided naming specific actors but said management is aware of how this window played out.

Looking forward, Gerovich said the company met roughly 100 institutional investors during the offering process. Many were long-term allocators who will keep watching the company.

He added that if shares trade below 1x mNAV, issuing equity would harm Bitcoin yield. Metaplanet is considering preferred shares and even stock buybacks to keep value creation intact.

