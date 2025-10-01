Metaplanet Starts Q4 With 5,268 BTC Acquisition for $615M

Japanese investment company Metaplanet has entered the market with another strategic bitcoin purchase to bolster its reserve, despite the recent decline in the crypto market. As revealed by the firm’s co-founder, Simon Gerovich, the firm has spent $615.67 million to acquire 5,268 BTC on the first day of Q4 2025. Metaplanet has acquired 5268 BTC for ~$615.67 million at ~$116,870 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 497.1% YTD 2025. As of 10/1/2025, we hold 30,823 $BTC acquired for ~$3.33 billion at ~$107,912 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/fZ6nzJ8QGC — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) October 1, 2025 Notably, this marks Metaplanet’s second-highest purchase in history, following its acquisition of 5,419 BTC last week for $632.5 million. A $615M Boost Last week, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downtrend, causing BTC to fall below the $110,000 mark. However, it recovered in price at the start of a new week. Thus, the Japanese firm acquired the leading crypto at approximately $116,870 per bitcoin. Following the acquisition, Metaplanet now holds 30,823 BTC and has surpassed Adam Back’s company, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR), to rank fourth on the world’s list of corporate institutional bitcoin investors. Other companies ranking above Metaplanet include U.S.-based MARA Holdings, with over 50,000 BTC, XXI, which holds 43,514 BTC, and Strategy, with 640,031 BTC. Since adopting BTC as a reserve asset in 2024, Metaplanet’s all-time average purchase price has hung around $107,912 per bitcoin. It has spent $3.33 billion on bitcoin purchases and achieved a BTC yield of 497.1% year-to-date in 2025. Moreover, the company still aims to acquire 210,000 BTC, equivalent to approximately 1% of the total bitcoin supply, by 2027. Metaplanet Records Massive Q3 BTC Profits Following the company’s recent bitcoin purchase announcement, Gerovich also revealed that Metaplanet’s bitcoin income generation segment recorded $16.5 million (¥2.438 billion) in revenue in Q3 2025. This represents a massive increase of over 115% from its Q2 yield. In light of the outstanding Q3 performance, Metaplanet has adjusted its financial outlook for the remaining quarter of the year. First, it has increased its intended revenue by an additional 100% from $23.1 million (¥3.4 billion) to $46.2 million (¥6.8 billion). It also scaled up its targeted operating profit by 88%, from $17 million (¥2.5 billion) to $34 million (¥4.7 billion). Moreover, since adopting bitcoin as a reserve asset, Metaplanet shareholders have experienced significant success, with its stock witnessing an over 400% surge within the past year. The post Metaplanet Starts Q4 With 5,268 BTC Acquisition for $615M appeared first on Cointab. 