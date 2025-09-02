Metaplanet Stock Rebounds by 4% as Shareholders Agree on New Bitcoin Funding Models

Key Insights:

Metaplanet stock rose 4% after shareholders approved new funding measures in Tokyo.

The company plans to raise ¥555 billion to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

Metaplanet targets 100,000 Bitcoin by 2026 and 210,000 by 2027.

It is worth mentioning that Metaplanet Inc. saw its stock climb 4%. Notably, the rise came after shareholders approved new proposals at a meeting in Tokyo on September 1, 2025.

The decisions gave the company more room to raise funds to grow its Bitcoin reserves.

Three amendments/proposals were passed at the meeting. The first increased the number of authorized shares to 2,723,000,000.

The second allowed shareholder meetings to take place without a fixed location, opening the door for virtual-only gatherings.

Newly Approved Proposals | Source: Metaplanet

It is worth adding that the third introduced two new classes of shares, Class A and Class B, creating more options for financing.

The company said these measures would help it raise as much as ¥555 billion ($3.8 billion) through preferred shares.

Per the update, preferred shares are a mix of equity and debt and can provide flexible funding.

According to the company, the money raised will be directed towards expanding its Bitcoin stockpile.

Metaplanet currently holds about 20,000 Bitcoin. The firm has set a goal to increase this to 100,000 by the end of 2026. It also plans to hold 210,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027.

Metaplanet Stock Movement and Market Details

As of now, Metaplanet shares were trading at ¥853 on September 2, up 2.65% from the previous day.

Metaplanet Stock Analysis | Source: Google Finance

It is important to add that the stock traded between ¥820 and ¥855 during the session.

More so, the firm’s market value stood at ¥645.33 billion, with an average daily trading volume of 29.35 million shares. Its price-to-earnings ratio came in at 98.76.

The company’s stock has been volatile throughout the year. Since January, shares had gained more than 400% but later fell 55% from their June peak.

Earlier in the year, Metaplanet’s market value was eight times the worth of its Bitcoin holdings. That figure has since dropped, leaving the company valued at around twice the size of its Bitcoin stash.

Despite the recent rebound, Metaplanet suspended the exercise of warrants linked to Evo Fund between September 3 and September 30.

According to reports, this pause was taken as the company prepared to use its newly approved funding tools.

Building a Larger Bitcoin Treasury

According to its statement, Metaplanet has already raised over ¥242 billion or in 2025 to buy Bitcoin through an agreement with Evo Fund.

Notably, the latest proposals will allow the company to continue building its holdings with broader financing methods.

Meanwhile, shareholders approved the issuance of 555 million preferred shares.

Again, these shares are expected to give Metaplanet more flexibility when tapping into new sources of capital.

The company had also announced plans to raise about ¥130 billion overseas through a separate stock sale last week.

At the Tokyo meeting, President Simon Gerovich confirmed the approval of all resolutions.

The company later published a formal notice on its website. Eric Trump, who serves as a strategic adviser to Metaplanet, attended the meeting and addressed participants.

Metaplanet stated that expanding its funding options was important in order to keep pace with the global competition to accumulate Bitcoin.

With the latest shareholder support, the company is aiming to continue growing its reserves and strengthen its position as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders.

