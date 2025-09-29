Meteora ($MET) Leads The Top Projects By Weekly TVL Growth

DeFiLlama, the largest data aggregator and dashboard for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), has revealed the list of Top Projects by weekly TVL Growth. Total Value Locked (TVL) means the total dollar value of cryptocurrency assets locked within a certain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. Meteora ($MET) stands at the first position with $797.9M in TVL, after getting the change of +252%, in the list of other top projects over the past 7 days.

Simultaneously, Stargate Finance ($STG) is the runner-up in this race with $743.7M in TVL with increases of +177% along with Market Cap of $193.0M. The difference between these two Projects is $54.2M. It shows that the ($MET) won the tough competition with ($STG). Phoenix has released this news through its official X account after collecting data from different platforms.

$USDAI and $ASTER show a Huge Difference in TVL and Market Cap

USDAI ($USDAI) and Aster ($ASTER) got third and fourth position with $499.9M after getting +100% increase and 691.4M with +83.1% increases in value, in TVL, and having a Market Cap of $442.5M and $2.9B, respectively. These two Projects show a massive difference in terms of TVL, about 191.5M.

While moving to Market Cap, the difference got hype to 2457.5M. In the same way, Avantis ($AVNT) stands with 33.2M with a change of 60.5% in TVL, and Synthetix ($SNX) at a new value of 139.2M after getting an increase of +55.6% in TVL, having a Market Cap of $363.1M and $369.2M, respectively.

Moreover, there are more projects that are fighting to survive in this list over the past week. In this ($MO), ($PTC), and Almanak ($ALMANAK) gained $773.7M with an increase of 49.6%, $1.0M with an increase of 48.9%, and $91.8M after getting 31.5% increase in TVL, respectively. These three crypto coins have a middle position in the given list of Top projects over the past week.

$NOTE, $FLUID and $BLACK Show Diverging Momentum

Notional Finance ($NOTE), Fluid ($FLUID), and Blackhole ($BLACK) observed with huge divergence among them, both in terms of TVL and Market Cap. $NOTE has a new value of $10.5M after getting 25.3% increases in its value over the past week and holds a Market Cap of $1.8M.

Simultaneously, $FLUID gained a TVL of $2.0B, with a Market Cap of 452.9M, and gained this value after the increase of +18.8%. $BLACK holds a Market Cap of $52.2M, and rose with a new value of $185.3M in TVL after a 14.9% increase.

In addition, Balancer ($BAL) and Aevo ($AEVO) got third last and second last position, respectively. In this list, $BAL and $AEVO gained a hype of +8.8% and +8.1% in TVL value and emerged with a new value of $908.9M and $34.7M, with Market Cap of $70.6M and $110.4M, respectively. Last but not least, Polymarket ($Polymarket) has a new value of $170.6M in TVL after getting an increase of +7.9%.