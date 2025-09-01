MEXC Will List World Liberty Financial (WLFI) in Innovation Zone With Convert Feature

By: MEXC NEWS
2025/09/01 11:35
MEXC will list World Liberty Financial (WLFI) in the Innovation Zone and open trading for the WLFI/USDT and WLFI/USDC trading pairs. Additionally, this token WLFI will be available on MEXC Convert, allowing users to seamlessly exchange it with other assets instantly. The specific timeline is shown below.


 World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Listing Timeline

  • Deposit: Opened
  • WLFI/USDT Trading in Innovation Zone: Sep 1, 2025, 12:00 (UTC)
  • WLFI/USDC Trading in Innovation Zone: Sep 1, 2025, 12:20 (UTC)
  • WLFI/USD1 Trading in Innovation Zone: Sep 1, 2025, 12:20 (UTC)
  • Withdrawal: Sep 2, 2025, 12:00 (UTC)
  • Convert: Sep 1, 2025, 13:00 (UTC)


🎉 Listing Celebration Offer for WLFI: Enjoy Zero Trading Fees!

To celebrate the listing of WLFI, MEXC is pleased to launch a limited-time promotion: 0 trading fees for the WLFI/USDT, WLFI/USDC and WLFI/USD1 Spot trading pairs, starting from Sep 1, 2025, 12:00 (UTC). WLFI/USDT and WLFI/USD1 fee-free promotion will end at Sep 15, 2025, 16:00 (UTC), while the WLFI/USDC pair will enjoy permanent zero trading fees until further notice.


Enjoy zero-fee, instant conversions with fixed rates and no slippage with MEXC Convert. Easily swap tokens without order matching. For more details on key features and a quick guide, check out What Is MEXC Convert.


Note: Prices may fluctuate greatly for projects listed in the Innovation Zone, please be cautious of the risks.


About World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) is a governance token powering a decentralized finance protocol that promotes USD-based stablecoins and aims to preserve the U.S. Dollar’s global dominance.

Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 WLFI

Official Website | X (Twitter) | Whitepaper | Contract Address (ERC20) | Contract Address (SOL) | Contract Address (BEP20)

Risk Disclosure

Blockchain startup projects may carry significant risks in terms of operation, underlying technology, and regulatory environment.Participation in these projects requires advanced technical and financial knowledge to fully comprehend the inherent risks, including potential price volatility resulting from any token listings. Before making any investment decision, we recommend conducting thorough due diligence and consulting professional advisors.


The price of digital assets associated with blockchain projects is highly volatile and may fluctuate due to various factors, potentially leading to significant or even total losses. Additionally, due to issues like underlying technology or hacking attacks, you may face risks of not being able to fully or partially withdraw your digital assets.


Please carefully assess the risks and make decisions based on your risk tolerance. MEXC does not provide guarantees or compensation for your investment losses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
