Miami-Dade Cryptocurrency Chair Supports $FUSD Appreciating Stable Token to possibly Address $400M Miami Debt Crisis

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/06 19:15
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0018051-15.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125-2.95%
FUSD
FUSD$0.9999-0.01%

London, UK, September 6th, 2025, Chainwire

Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Chairman Backs The $FUSD Appreciating Stable Token as A Possible Solution to the $400 Million Miami Debt Crisis

Chairman Elijah John Bowdre of the Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Task Force today publicly announced his support for the appreciating stable token $FUSD, as a possible vehicle to reduce government debt, developed by FUSD Crypto under The CMC Group’s dual-token ecosystem.

As Miami continues to lead the charge in municipal crypto adoption, Chairman Bowdre emphasised how $FUSD’s unique tokenomics - designed for both stability and appreciation - align with the city’s vision for resilient, long-term financial innovation.

About $FUSD

$FUSD is an appreciating stable token created to maintain a steady store of value while gradually increasing in net worth through a dynamic upward-price mechanism. Purchases and sales trigger minting and burning, respectively, paired with a modest tax structure that reinvests into liquidity, ensuring continuous value growth for token holders.

Launched in July 2025 by FUSD Crypto, $FUSD is part of a dual-token architecture alongside $FUST, which serves as the utility and growth engine in the protocol’s ecosystem.

Why This Matters for Miami’s Crypto Agenda

Under Chairman Bowdre’s leadership, Miami has become a blueprint for integrating cryptocurrency into municipal operations - from accepting crypto for taxes and employee salaries to piloting blockchain-based public services.

With Miami’s current $400 million deficit crisis, currently forcing government officials to consider cutbacks that will negatively impact the local community and county as a whole, Chairman Bowdre has suggested the possibility of raising $1 Billion by tokenising public debt, and using yield-bearing assets such as $FUSD to do this. By utilising yield baring assets, it not only offers the potential of reducing county debt, but equally offers the potential of increasing the income generated by the state itself, and therefore will filter back to creating a better quality of life for Miami citizens.

His support of $FUSD underscores:

  • Commitment to stability - Patrols volatility in favour of measured, sustainable token models.
  • Alignment with municipal goals - Embracing technologies that support long-term fiscal health.
  • Global leadership - Reinforcing Miami’s role as a vanguard city for community-driven crypto policy.

Quote from Chairman Bowdre

About Chairman Elijah John Bowdre

Elijah John Bowdre is the Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Task Force and the Executive Director of the Miami-Dade Digital Commission. He is recognised as the highest-ranking crypto public official in the U.S., having authored Florida’s first blockchain bill, spearheaded Miami’s crypto-payment policy, and furthered global blockchain dialogues through initiatives like international crypto delegations.

About FUSD Crypto / The CMC Group

FUSD Crypto (fusdcrypto.com), a division of The CMC Group, founded by Nathan Hill and Colin Woolley, is behind the innovative $FUSD token and its companion token, $FUST. Their dual-token system aims to redefine digital value by blending appreciating stability with expansive utility and growth potential.

About the Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Task Force

Established via Resolution R-455-21, the Task Force was formed to assess the feasibility of using cryptocurrency for county payments and services. Chaired by Elijah Bowdre, the Task Force has engaged with blockchain leaders across the U.S., including in Wyoming, to craft sound, forward-thinking public policy.

ContactMrNathan HillThe CMC Group of [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8099-2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017273+4.71%
Sign
SIGN$0.07208-2.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Share
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6389-1.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.00255-1.84%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Share
the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052+3.03%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.51%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05377-1.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Share

Trending News

More

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal