Michael Saylor’s Big Bet: The Strategy Behind Strategy’s Bitcoin Accumulation & Bitcoin Hyper’s Opportunity

Michael Saylor plays 4D chess.

Not only did Saylor begin as a Bitcoin critic and change to a Bitcoin booster, but he also took a tech company and turned it into the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury. Along the way, he invented the whole idea of crypto treasury.

And along the way, he inspired a host of imitators, including:

Countries – The United States and El Salvador have established Bitcoin reserves.

– The United States and El Salvador have established Bitcoin reserves. Companies – Rivals like Metaplanet are playing catch-up to amass as much BTC as possible

– Rivals like Metaplanet are playing catch-up to amass as much BTC as possible Blockchains – Look around now, and you’ll find Ethereum treasuries, Solana treasuries, and even Dogecoin treasuries

As of 2025, the company holds approximately 640,031 $BTC, acquired at an average cost in the tens of thousands per coin – far below the current price of $120K.

How did Saylor’s Strategy get here? And what does it all mean for retail investors – and for Bitcoin Layer 2 projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)?

Time to dive in.

How Strategy Keeps Accumulating Bitcoin

Why Strategy is accumulating $BTC is obvious, with Bitcoin’s price so high. The real question is – how is Strategy able to keep buying Bitcoin even as the token price increases?

Well, several reasons!

Multi-Pronged Financing

Strategy doesn’t rely on operating cash to fund its Bitcoin acquisitions. Its legacy software business (when it was known as MicroStrategy) yields minimal free cash. Instead, the company uses a toolkit of capital-market instruments:

Convertible senior notes: often zero- or low-coupon debt that investors can later convert into equity

Preferred stock issuances (‘Stretch’ offerings), marketed explicitly to raise capital for $BTC purchases

Equity issuance via at-the-market (ATM) offerings, which leverages investor demand and Strategy’s stock premium over NAV

By funneling proceeds from these sources directly into Bitcoin purchases, Strategy manages to keep buying $BTC dip or ATH.

Since the value of the above – especially stock and equity issuances – relies heavily on the underlying value Strategy’s $BTC holdings, Saylor has essentially created a capital-raising flywheel built around Bitcoin itself.

Accumulation Philosophy: As Much $BTC as Possible

Saylor’s approach treats Bitcoin not as a speculative hold but as a core reserve asset. In other words, he likely wouldn’t consider it a ‘bet’ in the gambling sense.

Instead, Saylor embraces Bitcoin’s inherent volatility; any dips become buying opportunities, and he holds the long view through turbulence.

He argues that Bitcoin’s fixed 21M supply, resistance to debasement, and network effects make it a superior treasury asset compared to cash or even gold.

Saylor goes a step further, predicting a truly breathtaking upside scenario: if institutional investors allocate even 10% of their capital toward Bitcoin, the resulting demand could push the price toward $1M per $BTC.

The assumption is based on a number of factors, including an even tighter supply than the 21M $BTC, since a significant number – potentially 3.7M $BTC – is considered permanently lost.

Working in Saylor’s favor: the more Bitcoin treasuries there are, the more Bitcoin is being held (and not traded), and the tighter the liquid supply gets – further driving up Bitcoin’s price.

Currently, the top 100 Bitcoin treasuries hold over 1M Bitcoin between them – nearly 5% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist.

Risks and Criticisms: Yes, There Are Some

Saylor’s plan isn’t without risks. Here are a few of the more pressing ones:

Shareholder pressure : The company’s reliance on equity issuance means dilution is a constant risk. The entire plan relies on Strategy’s stock trading at a premium over the Bitcoin NAV per share. If that premium collapses, any new equity issuance becomes costly to shareholders; each new share would claim a smaller slice of the Bitcoin pie.

: The company’s reliance on equity issuance means dilution is a constant risk. The entire plan relies on Strategy’s stock trading at a premium over the Bitcoin NAV per share. If that premium collapses, any new equity issuance becomes costly to shareholders; each new share would claim a smaller slice of the Bitcoin pie. Accounting and impairments : Because of standard accounting rules, Strategy must book impairment losses when Bitcoin’s market price drops below the cost basis. That applies even if the decline is temporary and later reversed.

: Because of standard accounting rules, Strategy must book impairment losses when Bitcoin’s market price drops below the cost basis. That applies even if the decline is temporary and later reversed. Liquidity and funding : With limited operational cash flow, Strategy depends on fresh capital markets. If investor sentiment sours or credit conditions tighten, raising new funds could become difficult.

: With limited operational cash flow, Strategy depends on fresh capital markets. If investor sentiment sours or credit conditions tighten, raising new funds could become difficult. Market and external risks: The success of Saylor’s thesis hinges on continued institutional adoption of Bitcoin. If that demand falters, the upside may not materialize.

In extreme scenarios, the company might be forced to sell Bitcoin, potentially derailing the entire flywheel.

But what if there’s a way to add another layer to Bitcoin’s utility and deepen both retail and institutional interest?

Michael Saylor’s pivot of Strategy into a Bitcoin-first entity is among the most aggressive and public corporate crypto bets.

It has so far paid off handsomely; Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings have appreciated 61% over the course of his purchases for over $29B in unrealized gains.

Ultimately, Strategy’s fate will likely rest on how well the pieces of this high-stakes puzzle continue to align. That’s precisely where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in, with the ability to provide more Bitcoin utility and further support Saylor’s strategic flywheel.

Authored by Bogdan Patru for Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/michael-saylors-big-bitcoin-bet-next-crypto-to-explode-is-bitcoin-hyper