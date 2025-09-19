Michigan Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB 4087 Enters Second Reading in the House of Representatives

Bio Protocol Raises $6.9M to Advance AI-Powered Decentralized Science

The post Bio Protocol Raises $6.9M to Advance AI-Powered Decentralized Science appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized science (DeSci) platform Bio Protocol secured backing from investors including Maelstrom Fund and Animoca Brands to expand its artificial intelligence-native biotech research framework. Bio Protocol announced Wednesday that it had raised $6.9 million in funding, reflecting growing interest in decentralized approaches to drug discovery that integrate AI, blockchain and community engagement. Maelstrom founder Arthur Hayes described Bio Protocol as a potential “category-defining launchpad” for scientific research. “If it works, it’s not just a launchpad – it’s the birth of an AI-native research market,” he said. Hayes also highlighted how it opens up research opportunities that communities find appealing, not just what academics find interesting. Cointelegraph reached out to Maelstrom and Animoca for more information, but did not receive a response by publication. Source: Bio Protocol Speeding up science using AI and crypto DeSci is a movement that uses blockchain technology, crypto incentives and decentralized governance to change how scientific research is conducted, funded and shared. Bio Protocol said it’s speeding up science by integrating crypto and AI. Its approach compresses the drug discovery pipeline using blockchain-based funding and coordination. Instead of waiting years for traditional grants to be awarded or pharma partnerships to be formed, researchers can use decentralized AI agents, dubbed “BioAgents” that generate hypotheses, connect to onchain wallets and channel community-raised capital into experiments. Each step of the process will be recorded onchain, ensuring that contributors will be credited and maintaining an immutable record of research progress. The protocol also uses crypto-native incentives to keep research moving faster. It uses tokenized intellectual property, staking systems and loyalty rewards to align investors, researchers and community members around shared outcomes. Related: ‘Science needs an update’: How DeSci can fix junk science and cure baldness Addressing inefficiencies in academic research Simon Dedic, the founder of Moonrock Capital, one of Bio…