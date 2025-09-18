Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18
In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock.

Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction

$MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025

In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06

This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend.

$MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025

The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323

