Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 03:20
Moonveil
MORE$0.08479-4.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1403-5.20%

Microsoft launched a range of AI agents on Thursday to provide workers with artificial intelligence assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more. The new Facilitator agent is among several Copilot agents the company said are coming to Teams and other Microsoft 365 apps.

Microsoft 365 and Copilot vice president, Nicole Herskowitz, revealed that the new collaborative agents are designed to enhance work across Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Viva Engage. She said the agents help groups coordinate, communicate, and execute more clearly and efficiently.

AI agents deliver context-aware support

The AI agents leverage work intelligence from Microsoft Graph to deliver context-aware support while maintaining security, identity, compliance, and admin controls. Herskowitz noted that each agent is tailored to the context of the group and offers unique ways for groups to collaborate in channels, meetings, and communities in Teams, libraries, and SharePoint sites. 

According to the report, a team needs to consolidate all their conversations and plans into a specific channel in Teams, equipped with an AI agent. Users in the channel can use the agent to make decisions, summarize threads, draft plans and posts, schedule checkpoints, and coordinate with the Project Manager Agent to engage the group with tasks. Microsoft revealed that each Team channel will have an AI agent that acts as a domain expert for the team and adopts the channel’s name to help with everyday tasks.

The Facilitator agent comes in handy when planning meetings in Teams to discuss a project, since it prepares agendas for the meeting. The AI agent also takes notes during the meeting, keeps the discussion on track, notes decisions, and converts them into owned actions with follow-ups. 

The Project Manager Agent tracks the agent through integration and completes some tasks independently. Users in the channel can also collectively guide the agent to re-arrange the agenda or set a meeting timer.

There‘s also the Sales Community agent, which amplifies the product launch across the Sales Community in Viva Engage and takes care of announcements while answering questions with cited sources. The AI agent also helps community managers keep discussions active and accurate in real-time.

The Knowledge Agent in SharePoint helps organize the group workspace by enriching files, applying the right tags, and tracking updates. The agent also stitches related content from the Teams channel, meetings, and Sales Community. Herskowitz acknowledged that the agents keep every project stage smooth, from planning to execution to communication.

Microsoft promises to invest more in AI agent capabilities

Microsoft added that Teams will support an open ecosystem of partner-built agents. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) will also help those agents collaborate seamlessly with native Teams agents by sharing context and invoking each other’s tools within the same workflow. The tech company also confirmed that it will continue to invest in more capabilities that enable agents in channels to communicate with other agents.

Herskowitz revealed that the new AI agents are now available to all Microsoft 365 Copilot users in public preview. Facilitator for Teams meetings is also available. She believes the organizations can confidently adopt the agents because their experiences are built on the same security, compliance, and privacy standards under Microsoft 365.

Microsoft argued that the newly designed Workflows experience in Teams helps users by making automation easier and more accessible. The firm will allow users to use newly AI-powered workflow templates to automate tasks with Copilot or their channel’s agent with no coding experience required. 

The Help Me Prepare for My Day template can scan users’ recent chats and emails to generate a personalized briefing in Teams every morning. The template can also summarize a user’s day’s agenda and pending tasks to help them start their day with clarity.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana struggles to sustain momentum while XRP fights to break $3. Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) draws investors with cheap fees, 690% APY staking, and meme-powered utility.
XRP
XRP$2.9922-3.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5279-5.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002569-4.88%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 03:40
Share
Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04415-7.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007795-1.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Share
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08477-4.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-6.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)