MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock May Soon Make A Big S&P 500 Debut, All Criteria Met

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:31
U
U$0.016+8.10%
SIX
SIX$0.02237+3.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,811.04+3.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1024+2.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.246+5.05%
MAY
MAY$0.04852+2.73%
MetYa
MET$0.2455+9.84%
SOON
SOON$0.2705-4.17%

Key Insights:

  • MicroStrategy stock has satisfied every S&P 500 inclusion requirement.
  • MSTR stock is pegged at around $335.86 amid a bearish market shift.
  • The Michael Saylor-led company holds 629,376 BTC worth $26 billion in gains.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock may soon be included in the S&P 500 after meeting all the set criteria.

The update came on August 21, 2025, with indications that the company led by Michael Saylor had satisfied every requirement.

If added, it could bring over $10 billion in inflows to the MSTR stock from index funds.

MicroStrategy Stock and the S&P 500 Criteria

The S&P 500 requires companies to meet strict rules before they can be considered for inclusion. MicroStrategy stock has now checked all the boxes, as highlighted by Bitcoin Archive.

The company is based in the United States and makes more than half of its revenue locally. It is also listed on a major U.S. stock exchange.

Market value is another key factor. Firms need to have a market capitalization of at least $8.2 billion.

MicroStrategy’s market capitalization is pegged at $95.95 billion, far above the requirement.

Trading activity also matters as a company must have at least 250,000 shares traded in each of the last six months.

Notably, MicroStrategy stock has passed this mark, with strong daily trading volume.

The rules also state that at least half of the outstanding shares must be available for public trading. This condition has been met as well.

Profitability is another part of the S&P 500 inclusion criteria. A company must report positive earnings in its most recent quarter.

MSTR Stock Meeting S& 500 Inclusion Criteria | Source: Bitcoin Archive

The sum of its last four quarters must also be positive. MicroStrategy met these conditions, which means it cleared every hurdle for possible entry into the index.

The decision now rests with the S&P committee, which chooses when and how a new company is added.

If MicroStrategy is included, billions of dollars from passive investment funds that track the index would flow into the stock.

MSTR Stock Outlook

It is worth mentioning that on August 22, MicroStrategy stock traded at $338.83, up 0.5% in the pre-market trading session.

The stock had a day range between $334.85 and $343.2 with the previous close being $337.58. Over the past year, the MSTR stock traded between $113.69 and $543.

Market watchers noted that the stock had been trading near $360 for about four months. It struggled to gain momentum above that level. Crypto market analyst Ali Martinez pointed to a head-and-shoulders pattern forming on the chart.

The analyst suggested that if the MicroStrategy stock falls below $360, it could slide further, possibly toward $300.

Even with these signals, meeting the S&P 500 standards placed MicroStrategy in a stronger position.

If the stock is added, the inflows from index funds could provide support for its share price, balancing out some of the market pressure.

The Bitcoin Acquisition Effect on MicroStrategy Stock

MicroStrategy’s model of buying Bitcoin has set it apart from other companies. It holds the largest amount of Bitcoin among public firms worldwide.

The company’s total holdings have reached 629,376 BTC, and the coins were bought at a combined cost of $46.15 billion.

At current market prices, this position carried more than $26 billion in unrealized gains.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 18, the firm reported another purchase of 430 BTC.

This was financed through proceeds from preferred stock sales. It included 19.3 million from STRK shares, $19.0 million from STRF, and $12.1 million from STRD.

The company did not use its common stock ATM program. Although the purchase was small compared to earlier buys, it kept the company’s strategy intact.

The move also confirmed MicroStrategy’s link to Bitcoin. The MicroStrategy stock price often rose and fell with Bitcoin’s performance.

This connection remained a defining factor for investors tracking both assets.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/22/microstrategy-mstr-stock-may-soon-make-a-big-sp-500-debut-all-criteria-met/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008101+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04189+7.54%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10245+2.62%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto