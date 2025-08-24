Mimbo Node Collaborates With Onino Tokenization Platform to Bring Real-World Assets onto Web3 Game Finance

By: Coinstats
2025/08/24 15:00
Mobile Gaming

Mimbo Node, a Web3 gameFi platform that combines DeFi, mining, and gaming, today announced its strategic alliance with the Onino blockchain, an RWA platform. Based on this partnership, the two tech organizations want to expand their advancement capabilities and broaden their reach to global markets.

Mimbo Node is the key infrastructure of the MGG (Mimbo Game Group) ecosystem, developed on the BNB Chain, offering digital assets, mining, DeFi, and gaming solutions to make Web3 dynamic. On the other hand, the Onino blockchain is a regulated tokenization platform that allows institutions and investors to access tokenized real-world assets, such as funds, real estate, financial instruments, and many others.

Mimbo Leveraging Onino’s RWA to Boost GameFi Assets

Through this partnership, Mimbo Node integrated its gameFi network into Onino’s RWA infrastructure. This means Onino will provide access for Mimbo’s customers to institutional-grade RWA yields and investing products offered by Onino’s tokenization architecture.

Based on this incorporation, Mimbo Node’s gameFi network will be completely interoperable with Onino’s RWA ecosystem, allowing institutional users and wealthy individual investors to access and interact with RWA products on the Onino platform. This implies that thousands of users from Mimbo Node will be able to utilize their wallets to access Ononi’s full-stack RWA ecosystem. This approach will enable Mimbo clients to access real yields and RWA offerings, supporting the gameFi platform’s value with tokenized products offered by Ononi’s network.

By fusing Mimbo’s huge gameFi platform with Onino’s RWA capabilities, this alliance aims to revolutionize how RWAs interact with Web3 game finance in a genuinely open internet.

Mimbo Node has a broad range of applications, especially in DeFi. As the sector continues maturing and more projects enter the decentralized market, Mimbo Node sees a rising need for self-governance and multifaceted products with wide options. Its innovative game finance platform is a perfect complement to Onino’s mission of facilitating seamless incorporation of real-world assets. Together, the two firms are building an advanced relationship between the RWA ecosystem and interoperable gameFi, unleashing new opportunities for clients internationally.

Harnessing Web3 and RWAs: Looking at the future

This coalition between Mimbo Node and the Onino blockchain is a huge development in the Web3 game finance sector. By bringing tokenized assets to gameFi in a compliant way, Mimbo Node is expanding the application of its ecosystem while maintaining its reliability, which makes it a trusted platform worldwide. With this new approach, Mimbo provides institutions and retail investors with an extraordinary opportunity to leverage their in-game assets to invest in tokenized traditional assets and utilize them to generate stable yields.

This alliance between Mimbo Node and the Onino blockchain bridges the gap between traditional and Web3 assets by offering safe access to RWA liquidity and yield. Mimbo Node users can now bolster the productivity of their in-game assets on Onino’s network by deploying those funds across RWA-enabled DeFi strategies.  

This collaboration with Onino indicates Mimbo’s latest move to widen its network capabilities. It highlights Mimbo’s continued commitment to fulfilling market demand for flexible Web3 solutions, enabling customers to incorporate in-game assets within tokenized finance frameworks.  

