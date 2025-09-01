Misbegotten Crime Capers And Musical Legends

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 12:52
SIX
SIX$0.02122-1.21%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4678+4.44%
Catecoin
CATE$0.0000002179-5.26%
FORM
FORM$2.8377-23.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-1.42%

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: (L-R) Indya Moore, Mayim Bialik, Luka Sabbat, Cate Blanchett, Jim Jarmusch, Vicky Krieps and Charlotte Rampling attend the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Father Mother Sister Brother is the hilariously bleak Jim Jarmusch’s offering to the global archive of family tales, this one in triptych form, each family vignette set in a different country. It’s Jarmusch, after all. The notable ensemble cast includes Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Mayim Bialik, Luka Sabat, and Indya Moore, all pictured above, as well as Adam Driver. As professional families go, this cast and its director seemed altogether harmoniously delighted with the turnout and with the response to the film at its August 31 screening, which received a six-minute standing ovation. The smart kids are welcome in Venice.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Suki Waterhouse attends the “Broken English” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In the musical maelstrom that exploded in the UK in the 1960s, Marianne Faithfull was the rather posh but, as it turned out, supremely tough aristocratic smart girl who took on the boys, artistically and socially. She survived, first, a relationship with Mick Jagger, and subsequently, years of drug addiction, but she emerged in the late Seventies and built back. Ever the iconoclast, she kept writing, producing and singing throughout an amazing career.

Broken English, the documentary-with-fictional-flourishes premiered in Venice on August 30, and was made in the last years of her life with Faithfull’s full blessing and participation. Its title is taken from Faithfull’s triumphant 1979 album, and its eponymous song, that Faithfull herself called her “masterpiece.” Faithfull died in January of this year, during the production of the film, but not before she she was recorded performing with Nick Cave, which sequence serves as an anchor moment in the film. Above, British actress Suki Waterhouse channels her inner Faithfull with a fan en route into the premiere.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Julia Roberts attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Julia Roberts can brighten up just about any red carpet that she deigns to grace, and her breezy, confident assumption of the August 29 After The Hunt red carpet was no exception. Above, she shows Venice how it’s done in black-on-black harlequin-pattern jacquard, with a train no less. Roberts plays a Yale professor mired in an investigagion of sexual abuse by a close university colleague and friend. The production, directed by Luca Guadagnino and filmed in London and at Cambridge University, will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival in October.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: (L-R) Mads Mikkelsen, Sofie Gråbøl, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Anders Thomas Jensen attend the “Den Sidste Viking” (The Last Viking) red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There are heist films, and then there are films that supersede the genre by virtue of their sheer comic invention. The Last Viking is a prime example of the latter. Mads Mikkelsen plays the more-than-slightly mentally torqued Manfred, brother to a recently released convict (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) who, to recover his stolen loot, must somehow unpack his brother’s quite tightly layered psychological problems to access where the loot lies. Good, no?

It gets better: Manfred now believes that he’s John Lennon. To get Manfred to remember where he might have put those smouldering millions, his brother resolves “reunite the Beatles” around Manfred with other psychiatric patients who believe that they’re also members of the band. Naturally, all this is carried off with staggering deadpan by the company, with millions in cash in play. Talk about a great Scando-crime-thriller. Pictured above, the highly inventive director/writer of this fine narrative, Anders Thomas Jensen, with his cast, en route into the premiere on August 30.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/guymartin/2025/08/31/venice-film-festival-days-of-crime-capers-and–musical-legends/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

During a 12-hour buying spree over the weekend, the “Bitcoin OG” whale gobbled up 96,859 spot Ether after selling 4,000 Bitcoin. The “Bitcoin OG,” which began rotating its $11.4 billion fortune to Ether in August, has continued buying ETH over the weekend and now holds $3.8 billion of it, onchain data shows. In its latest move, the Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $435 million, exchanging it for 96,859 spot Ether over a 12-hour splurge, Lookonchain said in a post on Sunday. The whale then deposited another 1,000 Bitcoin into decentralized exchange Hyperliquid on Monday, potentially for more ETH buying. Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$108,030.68-0.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-3.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.118-4.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:09
Share
Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-presale-reaches-388m-surpassing-token-6900-maxi-doge/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-4.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-1.50%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21096-2.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:00
Share
Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

The presale market in 2025 is showing a comeback, with huge fundraising rounds not seen since the early boom of […] The post Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01279+16.16%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001734-3.07%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/01 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

$163 Million Lost in Major Crypto Security Breaches in 2025

Metaplanet Bitcoin Holdings Climb To 20,000 BTC After $108.6M Purchase