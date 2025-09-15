Monero’s Chain Hits Reverse: 18 Blocks Replaced in Deep Reorg

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:22
Monero’s blockchain hit rewind on Sept. 14 when an 18-block chain reorganization—its deepest on record—replaced roughly 36 minutes of history and invalidated 118 previously confirmed transactions. Analysts Flag Monero’s Biggest Reorg Yet Amid Hashpower Friction Essentially, a reorg happens when a competing branch with more cumulative proof-of-work (PoW) overtakes the current one, kicking “orphaned” blocks […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/moneros-chain-hits-reverse-18-blocks-replaced-in-deep-reorg/

With just a phone or computer, you can easily earn passive income (make money from home).