Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

By: Coinstats
2025/09/20 09:15
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,449-%0,47
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55,87-%1,93
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002428-%15,72
The Arena
ARENA$0,010935-%2,29
MOG Coin
MOG$0,0000008859-%5,20
Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Na maanden van speculatie heeft de Amerikaanse toezichthouder eindelijk groen licht gegeven voor een nieuw crypto product dat de manier van beleggen in digitale munten fundamenteel kan veranderen. Het besluit komt op een moment dat de markt snakt naar meer institutionele producten, en beleggers reageren direct. Eerste multi-asset crypto ETF in de VS Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg kondigde vandaag op social media platform X aan dat zijn Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) aanvraag is goedgekeurd door de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Het gaat om een conversie van het fonds naar een Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), waarmee GDLC dus ook op de Amerikaanse beurs verhandelbaar wordt. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Daarmee krijgen de financiële markten voor het eerst toegang tot een multi-asset crypto ETF: een beursgenoteerd fonds dat niet een munt volgt, maar meerdere tegelijk. Volgens Mintzberg gaat het product in eerste instantie bestaan uit een mix van de grootste digitale valuta’s, waaronder Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) en Cardano (ADA). Vooralsnog is het onduidelijk wat precies de weging wordt tussen de verschillende large caps binnen de ETF. Of Grayscale over de levensduur van het fonds de weging en munt selectie kan veranderen is ook nog niet duidelijk. Nieuwe standaard voor crypto ETF’s De goedkeuring van GDLC kan een precedent scheppen. Zo kan er een multi-asset standaard ontstaan voor crypto ETF’s, wat betekent dat we in de toekomst een tal van creatieve combinaties kunnen zien op de beurs. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan ETF’s die zich puur focussen op Decentralized Finance (DeFi) leiders in de crypto markt of zelfs memecoin fondsen. Daarnaast vormt de komst van Grayscale’s fonds een belangrijk signaal richting lopende aanvragen. Waar de SEC onlangs nog een beslissing over een XRP Spot ETF uitstelde, lijkt de houding van de toezichthouder duidelijk te veranderen. ETF expert Nate Geraci benadrukt deze koerswijziging: twee jaar geleden vocht de SEC nog een harde juridische strijd met Grayscale uit over een spot Bitcoin ETF, nu wordt juist een generiek raamwerk voor crypto ETF’s omarmd. Verschillende altcoins, van XRP, ADA tot zelfs Dogecoin (DOGE), wachten op hun eerste goedkeuring. Met de introductie van dit eerste large-cap fonds lijkt bredere SEC acceptatie dan ook slechts een kwestie van tijd. Directe impact op altcoin koersen Voor institutionele partijen verlaagt het nieuwe fonds de drempel om in crypto te stappen, zonder de complexiteit van munt selectie en wallet beheer. De cryptocurrency gemeenschap hoopt dan ook dat de nieuwe ETF kan zorgen voor miljarden dollars aan kapitaalstromen richting de grote altcoins. Dat optimisme is ook terug te zien in de prijzen van veel munten. Veel large caps wisten een aardige stijging door te maken. Zo klommen SOL en ADA over de afgelopen 24 uur met respectievelijk 3,4% en 3,2% waardoor de solana koers dicht bij de grens van $245 komt. De cardano prijs heeft de significante weerstand van $0,90 doorbroken. Opvallend genoeg bleef de bitcoin koers neutraal, de ETH prijs klom minder hard dan andere altcoins met een groei van 1,1%. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed is geschreven door Thomas Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0,011165-%16,30
Solana
SOL$238,05-%2,41
Bitcoin
BTC$115.448,02-%1,15
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 17:32
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0,01394-%7,38
Notcoin
NOT$0,001846-%3,30
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share
BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

BitcoinWorld BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1 The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and recent news from BitGo offers a compelling look into the sector’s robust growth. If you’ve been following the cryptocurrency space, you know that institutional players are increasingly seeking secure solutions for their digital holdings. This context makes the latest announcement about BitGo revenue particularly significant, revealing an astounding quadrupling of its first-half earnings. What’s Behind the Astounding BitGo Revenue Surge? Digital asset custodian BitGo has made headlines with its impressive financial performance. The company recorded a remarkable first-half revenue of $4.19 billion. This figure represents an incredible fourfold increase year-over-year, as reported by Reuters, highlighting a substantial expansion in its operations and market penetration. This dramatic growth underscores the increasing demand for secure digital asset custody solutions among institutional investors. Despite this revenue boom, it’s interesting to note that BitGo’s operating profit saw a decline, moving from $30.9 million to $12.6 million during the same period. This suggests significant reinvestment or increased operational costs associated with scaling. BitGo’s Crucial Role in Digital Asset Custody and Its Impact on BitGo Revenue As a leading digital asset custodian, BitGo plays a critical role in providing secure infrastructure for cryptocurrencies. Its services are essential for institutions looking to enter or expand their presence in the crypto market without compromising security. The surge in BitGo revenue directly reflects this growing trust and reliance on specialized custody providers. The company’s robust security measures and compliance framework attract a wide array of clients, from hedge funds to exchanges. Therefore, the significant increase in its top-line earnings is a strong indicator of broader institutional adoption of digital assets. Navigating Growth: BitGo’s Financials and Future Ambitions While the quadrupling of BitGo revenue is a clear win, the dip in operating profit warrants a closer look. This scenario is not uncommon for rapidly expanding companies that are investing heavily in infrastructure, talent, and new product development to capture market share. Such investments, while impacting short-term profitability, are often crucial for long-term sustainable growth and market leadership. Furthermore, BitGo previously submitted an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO). This move signals the company’s ambition to become a publicly traded entity, potentially seeking to raise substantial capital to fuel further expansion and solidify its market position. An IPO would also bring increased transparency and regulatory scrutiny, which could further build trust among institutional clients. What Does This BitGo Revenue Boom Mean for the Broader Crypto Market? The substantial growth in BitGo revenue is more than just a company success story; it offers valuable insights into the health and direction of the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem. It suggests a maturing market where professional and institutional money is flowing in, demanding enterprise-grade solutions for managing digital assets. This trend indicates: Increased Institutional Adoption: More traditional financial institutions are comfortable holding and managing cryptocurrencies. Demand for Security: The need for secure, compliant, and insured custody services is paramount. Market Maturation: The infrastructure supporting digital assets is becoming more sophisticated and robust. This positive indicator could encourage more cautious investors to explore digital assets, knowing that reputable custodians like BitGo are providing essential services. In conclusion, BitGo’s phenomenal quadrupling of its first-half BitGo revenue to $4.19 billion is a testament to the surging demand for institutional-grade digital asset custody. While its operating profit saw a temporary decline, this often reflects strategic investments aimed at future growth and market dominance. With an eye towards a potential IPO, BitGo is not only securing digital assets but also shaping the future landscape of cryptocurrency finance. This impressive performance underscores the ongoing institutionalization of the crypto market and highlights the critical role played by secure, reliable custodians. Frequently Asked Questions About BitGo’s Performance Here are some common questions regarding BitGo’s recent financial disclosures and its role in the digital asset space: What is BitGo, and what services does it provide? BitGo is a leading digital asset custodian that provides secure and compliant custody solutions for cryptocurrencies. It offers services like multi-signature wallets, institutional trading, and asset management for businesses and institutional investors. Why did BitGo’s operating profit decline even with a significant increase in BitGo revenue? A decline in operating profit amidst revenue growth often indicates substantial strategic investments. BitGo is likely investing heavily in expanding its infrastructure, technology, security measures, and team to meet growing demand and pursue its IPO ambitions, which can temporarily impact short-term profitability. What is the significance of BitGo’s S-1 filing with the SEC? The S-1 filing is a preliminary step for companies planning an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the U.S. It signifies BitGo’s intention to become a publicly traded company, aiming to raise capital and enhance its market presence and transparency within the traditional financial system. How does the growth in BitGo revenue reflect on the broader cryptocurrency market? The impressive growth in BitGo revenue is a strong indicator of increasing institutional adoption and confidence in digital assets. It highlights a maturing market where professional investors are seeking robust and secure solutions for managing their crypto holdings, suggesting a positive trend for the overall ecosystem. What are the benefits of using a digital asset custodian like BitGo? Using a custodian like BitGo provides enhanced security against hacks and theft, regulatory compliance, insurance, and professional management of digital assets. This is crucial for institutions that need to meet stringent security and regulatory requirements. We hope this deep dive into BitGo’s impressive financial performance has shed light on the evolving digital asset landscape. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0,011165-%16,30
Union
U$0,01394-%7,38
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01509-%1,04
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:25
Share

Trending News

More

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.

Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up