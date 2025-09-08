More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/08 20:18
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04301+5.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09893-1.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Everscale
EVER$0.01384-14.88%

UFC Betting Meets Crypto in 2025

The UFC remains one of the most electrifying sports to bet on—and in 2025, more fans than ever are choosing crypto sportsbooks over traditional betting sites.

Why? The reasons are clear:

  • Fast Payouts: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and USDT withdrawals settle in minutes, not days.

  • Privacy: No ID checks on decentralized platforms mean players can bet anonymously.

  • Instant Access: Wallet login or email sign-ups skip the long registration process.

  • Global Reach: Fans worldwide can bet on UFC Fight Nights and PPV cards without banking restrictions.

Here are the top 5 crypto sportsbooks UFC fans trust in 2025.

Platform

BTC/ETH Support

USDT Support

No KYC

UFC Coverage

Standout Feature

Dexsport

Yes

Yes

Yes

Full fights + live props

Fully decentralized, on-chain transparency

BC.Games

Yes

Yes

Yes*

Prelims + PPVs

Bonus-rich, active community

Stake

Yes

Yes

Partial

PPV + Fight Nights

Licensed sportsbook, VIP rewards

BetFury

Yes

Yes

Yes*

Full UFC coverage

Casino + staking integration

TrustDice

Yes

Yes

Yes

Basic UFC markets

Provably fair, faucet system

*KYC may apply for flagged accounts or high withdrawals.

1. Dexsport — The Go-to Web3 UFC Sportsbook

Dexsport.io is a fully decentralized sportsbook and casino that puts privacy first. With wallet-based logins, you can start betting on UFC fights instantly, no KYC required.

Why UFC Fans Love It

  • Full UFC coverage: moneyline, over/under rounds, method of victory, live props

  • Live streaming available—even without a deposit

  • Transparent on-chain bet desk to verify outcomes

  • 38+ cryptos supported: BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, TON, SOL, OKT

Extra Perks10,000+ casino games, weekly cashback, boosted odds, and audits from CertiK and Pessimistic for security.

2. BC.Games — Bonus-Packed UFC Betting

BC.Games combines a sportsbook and casino with community-driven features, making it popular among UFC fans.

Key UFC Markets

  • Moneyline, round betting, props, and live odds

  • UFC Fight Nights, prelims, and main cards

Why It Works for Bettors

  • Faucet rewards, rakeback, loyalty tiers

  • BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, TON supported

  • Fast deposits and withdrawals

3. Stake — Licensed UFC Sportsbook With Crypto Support

Stake is one of the biggest names in crypto gambling. While it’s licensed and regulated (meaning some regions require KYC), it offers professional UFC betting coverage.

UFC Coverage

  • Moneylines, over/under rounds, method of victory, live props

  • Odds on PPV and Fight Night cards

Why Fans Choose It

  • Licensed trust

  • VIP reload bonuses and loyalty rewards

  • BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT accepted

4. BetFury — UFC Betting + Staking Rewards

BetFury blends crypto sportsbook betting with staking rewards via its native BFG token.

UFC Coverage

  • Full coverage of UFC Fight Nights and PPVs

  • ETH, BTC, USDT, TRX, BNB supported

Why It Stands Out

  • Daily cashback, faucet bonuses, and mission-based promos

  • Staking system lets players earn passive income

5. TrustDice — Simple, Provably Fair UFC Betting

For players who prefer minimalism and fairness, TrustDice is a lightweight option.

UFC Coverage

  • Covers UFC bouts, with additional football, basketball, and esports markets

  • Provably fair RNG for casino games

Why Fans Choose It

  • 100% anonymous with no KYC

  • BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT supported

  • Faucet rewards and XP leveling system

Final Thoughts

In 2025, UFC fans are turning to crypto sportsbooks for one reason: they’re faster, more private, and offer instant access.

  • Dexsport is the best for true decentralization and instant payouts.

  • BC.Games is ideal for players chasing bonuses and community play.

  • Stake gives users licensed trust with crypto convenience.

  • BetFury adds staking rewards on top of UFC betting.

  • TrustDice provides simplicity and provable fairness.

If you want to bet on the next big UFC card with BTC, ETH, or stablecoins, these platforms deliver fast, private, and KYC-free UFC betting in 2025.

FAQ Section

Why are UFC fans turning to crypto sportsbooks in 2025?Because crypto sportsbooks provide faster payouts, anonymous betting, and borderless access, allowing fans worldwide to bet on UFC without banking restrictions.

Which platforms are best for UFC crypto betting?The top 5 are Dexsport, BC.Games, Stake, BetFury, and TrustDice, each offering unique advantages like no KYC, bonuses, staking, or provably fair systems.

Do I need ID to bet on UFC with crypto?Not always. Platforms like Dexsport and TrustDice are KYC-free, while Stake and BC.Games may request ID for certain users.

What cryptos can I use to bet on UFC?Most platforms support BTC, ETH, and stablecoins (USDT, USDC), with some also offering TRX, TON, SOL, and OKT.

What UFC markets can I bet on with crypto?You can bet on moneylines, round betting, method of victory, over/under rounds, and live in-play props across Fight Nights and PPV events.

 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.00987-11.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828+2.30%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.00149-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Share
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.437+2.36%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.56%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05733-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Share
Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to the Astana Times, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of attracting capital to the high-tech sector and instructed the government and the National Bank to develop an investment plan worth up to $1 billion to promote technological development. Furthermore, he proposed the establishment of a National Digital Asset Fund under the National Bank Investment Company. The fund would accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves and incorporate promising digital assets into the evolving financial landscape. He also urged the development of new tools to inject bank liquidity into the economy and stressed the need for a new banking law. The proposed legislation will aim to enhance competition, attract new market participants, strengthen fintech development, and liberalize the circulation of digital assets. He emphasized the need to accelerate the development of a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem in Kazakhstan. He mentioned the launch of the digital tenge, which has been used to finance projects through a state fund.
FUND
FUND$0.02899+61.05%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06647+1.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:29
Share

Trending News

More

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team