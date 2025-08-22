Morgan Wallen Ties Adele’s All-Time Record

With 40 career weeks atop the Billboard 200, Morgan Wallen ties Adele for the eighth-most in chart history. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)

Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem is the No. 1 album in America yet again. That’s been the case for most of the project’s life on the Billboard charts, and it refuses to budge once more.

As the blockbuster leads the charge again on the Billboard 200, Wallen breaks a tie with one superstar, forms another with one of the most successful women in music history, and earns a new space in American chart history.

I’m the Problem Hits 11 Weeks at No. 1

I’m the Problem has now ruled the Billboard 200 for 11 nonconsecutive weeks. The project has spent just 13 frames total on the tally, and it only stepped away from the summit when two of the biggest rap albums of 2025 — Jackboys 2 by Travis Scott and his band Jackboys, and Don’t Tap the Glass by Tyler, the Creator — debuted at No. 1.

Morgan Wallen Ties Adele

Between his three No. 1 albums, Wallen has now led the Billboard 200 for a milestone 40 weeks throughout his career. As the country powerhouse reaches that figure, he ties Adele for the eighth-most frames spent at No. 1 on the all-encompassing ranking of the biggest albums in the country among all musical acts.

I’m the Problem Beats Dangerous: The Double Album

I’m the Problem is now Wallen’s second-longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Last week it was tied with Dangerous: The Double Album, which managed 10 stays at No. 1 before slipping away. His 2023 full-length, One Thing at a Time, dominated for 19 terms.

The Beatles Continue to Lead

The Beatles lead all acts when it comes to the most frames spent at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as the band has thus far accumulated 132 stays at the summit. The group is the only act to manage a triple-digit career sum, although Taylor Swift may be the next to do so. She’s currently up to 86 weeks and has a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, coming this fall that will surely add to that figure.

In between The Beatles and Swift — and both Wallen and Adele — are Garth Brooks (52 weeks), Michael Jackson (51), the Kingston Trio, and Whitney Houston (46 each).

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/22/morgan-wallen-ties-adeles-all-time-record/

