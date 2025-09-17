Movement Evolves to an L1, Unlocking Better Performance, Native Staking, and Move 2.0

By: Coinstats
2025/09/17 00:39
BitcoinWorld

Movement Evolves to an L1, Unlocking Better Performance, Native Staking, and Move 2.0

Strategic transition delivers foundational infrastructure for mainstream blockchain adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Move Industries, a Web3 company and core contributor of the Movement Network, today announced the evolution of Movement Network from its current sidechain architecture to a sovereign Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. This transition unlocks more performance, native MOVE token staking, Move 2.0 language support, and establishes the foundation for onboarding the next million users to blockchain.

Breaking Performance Barriers

The L1 architecture enables 10,000+ transactions per second with sub-second finality, compared to the current 500-600 TPS limitation. As an L1, Movement is positioned to reach the MoveVM’s performance potential, all while eliminating the single-point-of-failure created by the current centralized sequencer. 

The new infrastructure also enables native MOVE token staking. Only unlocked tokens can participate in staking, a restriction that promotes fairness and ensures genuine community ownership of network security, excluding investors and core contributors from staking locked tokens.

Move 2.0 First-Mover Advantage

Movement will offer Move 2.0 programming language support, making its Move advantage even stronger. Move 2.0 provides developers with advanced features including enum types and function values. A public testnet will be live soon for builders, with mainnet migration planned by the end of 2025.

Strategic Infrastructure Focus

The L1 provides the stability, extensibility, and elite performance necessary for Movement’s focus on real-world asset tokenization and mobile-first experiences. The upgrade will benefit dApps across the board. As the evolution is a major performance leap forward even from the network’s June Monza upgrade, which catalyzed volume and activity surges, builders and users can expect a new level of on-chain experience on Movement.

Seamless Transition

No action is required from users during the migration process. All existing funds, smart contracts, and network activity are unchanged and will remain the same after the migration. The transition is designed to be completely transparent to end users, maintaining all current functionality while unlocking new L1 capabilities.

Movement views validators as ecosystem partners who serve as guardians of the network’s future, directly influencing security, liquidity, and growth. These validator slots will be awarded to aligned community members and organizations who have demonstrated commitment to Movement’s vision, not random partners seeking quick rewards.

Validator applications will open shortly after the testnet launch, with staking opportunities becoming available following the mainnet migration.

For more information about Movement’s L1 Private Testnet, visit Move Industries and follow @moveindustries, @movementfdn, @moveecosystem on Twitter.

About Move Industries

Move Industries is building a community-first Move-based blockchain ecosystem. Led by a team of industry veterans, Move Industries maintains a dual focus on technology and community. The organization intends to return to crypto’s radical roots: giving financial power and opportunity back to the people.

This post Movement Evolves to an L1, Unlocking Better Performance, Native Staking, and Move 2.0 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

