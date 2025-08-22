The post $MSTR Under Pressure as CFO Andrew Kang Sells $20 Million Worth of Shares appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Strategy Vice President and CFO Andrew Kang has sold approximately a total of $20,000,000 worth of MicroStrategy ($MSTR) stock in August 2025. The sales included multiple large transactions. Could this negatively impact the company?

Sneak Peek At Kang’s Recent Trades

August 7, 2025: Kang sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00 (around $7.4 million).

On the same day, he also purchased 18,750 shares and subsequently sold them in three batches of 6,250 shares. Each at $390, $395, and $400 per share, respectively.

August 5, 2025: Kang sold 6,250 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

In total, his sales amounted to around $20 million this month. Other transactions made by Kang:

June 6, 2025: Kang sold 1,877 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $703,011.58.

June 5, 2025: Kang bought 2,250 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,250.00.

May 20, 2025: Kang sold 5,638 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.22, for a total value of $2,312,820.36.

Strategy President and Director Offloads their $MSTR

Company President and CEO Phong Le also sold 8,400 shares of Common A stock by June 18. Edward Farina, the head of XRP Healthcare, had raised a major red flag for this sale.

Along with him, company director Carl Rickertsen also dumped 26,390 shares, worth approximately $10 million shares this year. On June 2, Rickertsen acquired 26,390 shares and then sold the same day for $9,827,636. The next day, he sold 980 shares for $371,488.60 that he had acquired on May 13. Later in June 2025, he fully exited his holdings.

Can This Change the Market Sentiment of $MSTR?

Usually, when insiders sell large stock without corresponding insider purchase, it may signal to the investors that the company leadership has concerns about the firm’s future. After Kang’s trade on August 7, his holdings dropped by about 43.39%.

Since Kang has not made any official statement about his transactions yet, critics claim that the insider sale may reflect worries about the sustainability of this approach. Over the past month, $MSTR has seen a significant decline of approximately 19.93%.