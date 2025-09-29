Multiple Network Initiates MTP Token Swap After Security Breach

Key Points: Multiple Network initiates a comprehensive MTP token swap after a security breach.

Full token swap and systematic buyback announced on September 29th.

No impact on major cryptocurrencies like ETH or BTC reported.

On September 29, DePIN project Multiple Network reported a security breach involving an unauthorized third-party sell-off of MTP tokens, prompting an immediate token swap on the BSC platform.

The incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities within crypto markets, highlighting the need for robust security measures to maintain trust and stability among investors and stakeholders.

MTP Token Breach Prompts Swap and Buyback Plan

Multiple Network announced on September 29th that its original MTP token supply was compromised. A third-party market maker’s actions led to the unauthorized sell-off of tokens. “The original MTP token supply was contaminated and its security compromised due to unauthorized sell-off by a third-party market maker. To protect community interests and system stability, we will implement a full token swap and start a systematic buyback.”

To ensure system stability and protect community interests, the project will execute a complete token swap alongside a buyback plan. Exchanges have been alerted, resulting in the suspension of MTP-related activities for snapshots. New tokens will be automatically distributed at a 1:1 ratio for both exchange and on-chain users.

Market reactions remained measured, with no significant statements from key figures in the industry as of the latest reports. The general community sentiment favors this decisive response, though some users express concern over transparency regarding project leadership.

Analyzing Historical Token Security Responses

Did you know?

Token contamination and forced replacements are not unprecedented. Similar events, like Polygon’s vulnerability response in 2021, emphasized exchange coordination and community assurance measures.

According to CoinMarketCap, Multiple Network’s MTP token faces significant market fluctuations. As of the last update, the token price stands at $0.00, with a market cap near $2.87 million. Notably, the 24-hour trading volume surged by 251.48%, while the MTP price saw an increase of 117.38% over the same period.

Multiple Network(MTP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:25 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest that while regulatory intervention remains minimal, the technological implications of a compromised token supply could lead to future enhancements in security protocols. Historical patterns imply that swift remediation measures, as taken by Multiple Network, often bolster community trust and market confidence.